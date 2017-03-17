The Orange County Beekeepers Group will meet Tuesday April 4, 2017 6pm at La Cantina Restaurant 2709 McArthur Drive in Orange. Our guest speaker this month will be William Klette. Mr Klette is a commercial Queen breeder with a Queen Operation in Winnie, and homes in Sour Lake Texas. and North Dakota. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome. We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

