• Defensive MVP Basketball Award – 11th

• Outstanding History Student Award – 11th

• Raymond Depwe Award Finalist – 11th

• UIL Social Studies District First Place Individual – 10th

Dane’s Clubs and Organizations include:

• Varsity Basketball – 11th-12th

• UIL Social Studies Team – 10th -12th

• Tunnel Crew – 11th-12th

• Academic Team – 9th-10th

• Spring and Summer League Basketball Teams – 10th-12th

In Community Service, Dane has volunteered at the SETX Food Bank and Southeast Texas Hoops Basketball Fundraiser.

Don Miller, History Teacher, said, “Dane Piper is a very hard working young man who strives to do his best in his school work as well as his extracurricular activities. Dane was a student in my AP European History class and I can say that he is very committed to doing the best he can in his studies. Dane has also competed in UIL Social Studies and was a part of the Second Place team last year at State competition in 4A. Dane is working hard to go back to State this spring, I am proud of have him in class and I know he is going to accomplish great thing in his future.”

Ericka Richard, Math Department Chair, said, “I was blessed to have taught Dane is sophomore year. He was an outstanding student. He was always striving to be the best in his class.”

Larry Sterling, Boys PE Teacher and Varsity Basketball Coach, said, “Dane Piper is a Senior Forward on our Varsity Basketball Team. Dane is a two-year starter and was an All-District performer last season. The biggest thing that Dane provides our team is leadership and consistency. He leads by example, with his work ethic each day in practice and in games. He is very consistent in his attitude, focus, and effort, which is rare in a high school athlete. There is no doubt these characteristics will be a major reason why he becomes successful in whichever career path he pursues. He has been an absolute joy to coach.”

When Dane was asked about his future plans, he said, “I plan to attend the University of Texas at Austin and pursue a degree in computer science.”

Pictured Left to Right: Lifetime Ambassador Beverly Perry, Counselor Crissa Bonnin, Laura Piper, Dane Piper, Paul Piper, and Superintendent Todd Lintzen.