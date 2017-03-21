Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

The Orange County-based country music group known as Country Outkasts returns to the patio at Café Del Rio in Beaumont from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday, March 24.

Entertainment for the Week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

Spring is officially here and that means it is time to get out and enjoy what Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana have to offer, and that includes food, music and community theater productions. Visit www.localmusicguide.net for more information on artists and venues and follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for daily listings and special announcements.

Wednesday, March 22

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

Bronco Jr. @ Café Del Rio

Sabine River Bend Band @ Catfish Kitchen

Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Kevin Lambert @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Brad Brinkley @ Rikenjaks

Blake Sticker @ Rush Lounge

Tim Burge @ Tradewinds Tavern

Zach Gonzalez @ The West Bar and Grill

Thursday, March 23

“Guys and Dolls” @ Orange Community Players

David St. Romain @ Blue Martini

The Tru Tones @ Café Del Rio

Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons @ Courville’s

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

The Flava Band, Kay Miller Band @ The Event Centre

Chris Stacey @ The Grill

Brad Brinkley and Comfort Zone @ The L Bar

Joe Mendoza @ Larry’s French Market

Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Blake Sticker and Jared Foreman @ Madison’s

Donovan Bourgue @ Pine Tree Lodge

Fast Lemon @ Rancho Grande

Michael Krajicek @ Rikenjaks

Blake Sticker @ The Rodair Roadhouse

First Class @ Rush Lounge

David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, March 24

Tower of Power, Average White Band @ Golden Nugget Casino

“Guys and Dolls” @ Orange Community Players

Twangsters Union @ Backyard Dance Hall

Still Cruisin’ @ Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts

Encore @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

Clay Cox @ The Boudain Hut North

Country Outkasts @ Café Del Rio

John Guidroz @ Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen

Choke @ The Center Stage

Dead or Alive @ Cottons Cay

Andrew Duhon @ Courville’s

Pug Johnson @ Dylan’s

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

We Were Wolves, The Aspiring Me, Good Grief @ The Gig

David Lott and Guilty @ Honky Tonk Texas

The Killawatts @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market

Brad Brinkley and Comfort Zone @ The L Bar

Travis Corbello and Dustin Landry @ Loggerheads Bar

Rob Copeland @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

The Kings of Mojo @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Unkle Jam @ Madison’s

Warm Sugar feat. Jenny Carson and Evan Joyce @ Neches Brewing Company

Lee Pelly @ @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza and Pasta – Calder Ave.

Jerry Mullin @ Pine Tree Lodge

Brittany Pfantz @ Rikenjaks

Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse

First Class @ Rush Lounge

Center Fire @ Rusty Nail

George Dearborne and Branded @ Sawdust Saloon

Blake Sticker @ Thirsty’s

Saturday, March 25

Gin Blossoms @ Golden Nugget Casino

“Guys and Dolls” @ Orange Community Players

Kaitlyn Ashley Dillon, Lil Jimmy Skrrt, Raw Flaws, Semon Demon @ The Art Studio

George Dearborne and Branded @ Benoit’s Louis Hall

Still Cruisin’ @ Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts

Encore @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

John Cessac and the Texas Outlaws @ Brick and Barley

Bayou Rush @ Café Del Rio

The Fanatics @ The Capri Club

Tim Burge @ Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen

Raw Hunny @ The Center Stage

Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Dylan’s

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Knuckle Deep, Tame Fury, Socially Awkward @ The Gig

Blake Sticker @ The Grill

The Kings of Mojo, Jack Flash, The Cadillacs, John Cessac and the Texas Outlaws @ Honky Tonk Texas

Brad Brinkley and Comfort Zone @ The L Bar

Pee Wee Bowen @ Larry’s French Market

Louisiana Bad Habit Band @ Loggerheads

Tyler Darby @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Mid Life Crisis @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Petty Pop @ Madison’s

The Matchsellers @ Neches Brewing Company

Rockafellas @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Shelbone @ Nederland Drag Cruise

High Street Band @ Pine Tree Lodge

Archspire, Arkaik, Pandaemonum, Entrenched Defilement, Hacked to Pieces @ The Red Room

John Guidroz, Chris Shearman Experience @ Rikenjaks

Champagne Room, Bronco Jr., Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie, LN and the Crush @ Riverfront Pavilion – Orange

Aaron Williams @ The Rodair Roadhouse

First Class @ Rush Lounge

Texas Legacy @ Rusty Nail

Wayne Cook @ Suga’s Deep South

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Tammy’s

Curse and the Cure @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Chalkline Empire, Stone Blind, Motorbud @ Texas Rose Saloon

Warm Sugar @ Thirsty’s

Sabine River Bend Band @ Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp

Mixx Fixxer @ Tiki Beach Bar and Grill

Sunday, March 26

“Guys and Dolls” @ Orange Community Players

Josh Taylor @ Blue Martini

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ The Boudain Hut

Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Glen Lenderman Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Honky Tonk Special @ Pine Tree Lodge

Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks

First Class @ Rush Lounge

Phillip Griffith @ The West Bar and Grill

Monday, March 27

Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Josh Taylor @ Rush Lounge

Alex Rozell @ Tradewinds Tavern

Tuesday, March 28

Thomas Teague @ Dylan’s

Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Pug Johnson and Tyler Darby @ Madison’s

The Matchsellers @ Neches Brewing Company

Roger Tienken @ Rush Lounge

Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern