ENTERTAINMENT WEEK OF MARCH 22
Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.
The Orange County-based country music group known as Country Outkasts returns to the patio at Café Del Rio in Beaumont from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday, March 24.
Entertainment for the Week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
Spring is officially here and that means it is time to get out and enjoy what Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana have to offer, and that includes food, music and community theater productions. Visit www.localmusicguide.net for more information on artists and venues and follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for daily listings and special announcements.
Wednesday, March 22
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
Bronco Jr. @ Café Del Rio
Sabine River Bend Band @ Catfish Kitchen
Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Kevin Lambert @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Brad Brinkley @ Rikenjaks
Blake Sticker @ Rush Lounge
Tim Burge @ Tradewinds Tavern
Zach Gonzalez @ The West Bar and Grill
Thursday, March 23
“Guys and Dolls” @ Orange Community Players
David St. Romain @ Blue Martini
The Tru Tones @ Café Del Rio
Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons @ Courville’s
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
The Flava Band, Kay Miller Band @ The Event Centre
Chris Stacey @ The Grill
Brad Brinkley and Comfort Zone @ The L Bar
Joe Mendoza @ Larry’s French Market
Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Blake Sticker and Jared Foreman @ Madison’s
Donovan Bourgue @ Pine Tree Lodge
Fast Lemon @ Rancho Grande
Michael Krajicek @ Rikenjaks
Blake Sticker @ The Rodair Roadhouse
First Class @ Rush Lounge
David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, March 24
Tower of Power, Average White Band @ Golden Nugget Casino
“Guys and Dolls” @ Orange Community Players
Twangsters Union @ Backyard Dance Hall
Still Cruisin’ @ Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts
Encore @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
Clay Cox @ The Boudain Hut North
Country Outkasts @ Café Del Rio
John Guidroz @ Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen
Choke @ The Center Stage
Dead or Alive @ Cottons Cay
Andrew Duhon @ Courville’s
Pug Johnson @ Dylan’s
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
We Were Wolves, The Aspiring Me, Good Grief @ The Gig
David Lott and Guilty @ Honky Tonk Texas
The Killawatts @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market
Brad Brinkley and Comfort Zone @ The L Bar
Travis Corbello and Dustin Landry @ Loggerheads Bar
Rob Copeland @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
The Kings of Mojo @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Unkle Jam @ Madison’s
Warm Sugar feat. Jenny Carson and Evan Joyce @ Neches Brewing Company
Lee Pelly @ @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza and Pasta – Calder Ave.
Jerry Mullin @ Pine Tree Lodge
Brittany Pfantz @ Rikenjaks
Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse
First Class @ Rush Lounge
Center Fire @ Rusty Nail
George Dearborne and Branded @ Sawdust Saloon
Blake Sticker @ Thirsty’s
Saturday, March 25
Gin Blossoms @ Golden Nugget Casino
“Guys and Dolls” @ Orange Community Players
Kaitlyn Ashley Dillon, Lil Jimmy Skrrt, Raw Flaws, Semon Demon @ The Art Studio
George Dearborne and Branded @ Benoit’s Louis Hall
Still Cruisin’ @ Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts
Encore @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
John Cessac and the Texas Outlaws @ Brick and Barley
Bayou Rush @ Café Del Rio
The Fanatics @ The Capri Club
Tim Burge @ Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen
Raw Hunny @ The Center Stage
Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Dylan’s
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Knuckle Deep, Tame Fury, Socially Awkward @ The Gig
Blake Sticker @ The Grill
The Kings of Mojo, Jack Flash, The Cadillacs, John Cessac and the Texas Outlaws @ Honky Tonk Texas
Brad Brinkley and Comfort Zone @ The L Bar
Pee Wee Bowen @ Larry’s French Market
Louisiana Bad Habit Band @ Loggerheads
Tyler Darby @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Mid Life Crisis @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Petty Pop @ Madison’s
The Matchsellers @ Neches Brewing Company
Rockafellas @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Shelbone @ Nederland Drag Cruise
High Street Band @ Pine Tree Lodge
Archspire, Arkaik, Pandaemonum, Entrenched Defilement, Hacked to Pieces @ The Red Room
John Guidroz, Chris Shearman Experience @ Rikenjaks
Champagne Room, Bronco Jr., Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie, LN and the Crush @ Riverfront Pavilion – Orange
Aaron Williams @ The Rodair Roadhouse
First Class @ Rush Lounge
Texas Legacy @ Rusty Nail
Wayne Cook @ Suga’s Deep South
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Tammy’s
Curse and the Cure @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Chalkline Empire, Stone Blind, Motorbud @ Texas Rose Saloon
Warm Sugar @ Thirsty’s
Sabine River Bend Band @ Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp
Mixx Fixxer @ Tiki Beach Bar and Grill
Sunday, March 26
“Guys and Dolls” @ Orange Community Players
Josh Taylor @ Blue Martini
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ The Boudain Hut
Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Glen Lenderman Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Honky Tonk Special @ Pine Tree Lodge
Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks
First Class @ Rush Lounge
Phillip Griffith @ The West Bar and Grill
Monday, March 27
Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Josh Taylor @ Rush Lounge
Alex Rozell @ Tradewinds Tavern
Tuesday, March 28
Thomas Teague @ Dylan’s
Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Pug Johnson and Tyler Darby @ Madison’s
The Matchsellers @ Neches Brewing Company
Roger Tienken @ Rush Lounge
Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern