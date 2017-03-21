“NO OBAMA WIRETAP”

FBI CONFIRMS PROBE OF TRUMP RUSSIAN TIES

FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers claim there is no evidence to support Trump’s claim that former president, Barack Obama, had committed a felony by ordering a wiretap of Trump Tower. They discounted the claim. Comey however delivered a bombshell that the FBI is investigating whether Trump’s campaign team colluded with Russia to affect the outcome of the presidential campaign. Meanwhile, President Trump and the White House is trying to distance themselves from campaign workers who are under suspicion. White House press secretary Sean Spicer referred to Trump’s former national advisor Michael Flynn as a “volunteer of the campaign.” Remember he’s the one who led the chorus “Lock Her Up” and Spicer said Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager for months, “played a very limited role for a limited amount of time.” Both are lies. Flynn was one of the President’s closest advisors throughout the campaign and the transition and almost always traveled with him on his plane. He resigned when it was found out about his contacts with Russia’s top diplomat. Other staffers Spicer described as “hangers-on on the campaign.” That investigation, plus Trumps direct connection to Russia is far from over. Trump will keep making up stories to divert from the Putin connection but don’t look for him to say anything negative about the Russian leader. There is too much connection to the Trump brand. Time will tell, with or without his tax returns.***** I better quite visiting and get to work. Come along; it won’t do you no harm.

LAWYER DUNAWAY ARRIVED 53 YEARS AGO

I had a visit with Jim Dunaway last week, an attorney I have known since July 1964, the first week he arrived to go to work for the Hustmyre, Harris and Dorman Law Firm. I was introduced to the young lawyer from Cleburne, by way of the University of Texas. There’s a long story there, including Frank, Murray and Malcolm from the law firm, and the years that followed Jim’s arrival. Jim was a prince of a guy. At that time no one could have predicted that he would become mayor of his adopted city in just a few short years. He and I visited about all the happenings that had taken place in the last 53 years since we met. His former law partners are all gone now with “Dub” Hustmyre taking his own life. After being appointed district judge by the governor his cousin, Graham Bruce, ran against him and beat him. It was too much for “Dub” to take. Jim Dunaway is one of the most respected lawyers I’ve known. He’s honest and treats every client like a friend. Most of all he does good work. At Jim’s office I discovered longtime friend Jackie Roberts, Grover Halliburton’s longtime “Girl Friday.” Jackie said every day was a new challenge serving Judge Grover. Jackie is one of the special legal secretaries I have known and I’ve known many who were sweethearts. Jim likes practicing law and he is a lover of music but that’s another story.

TURNING BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

10 Years Ago-2007

Orange County Commissioners send formal application for grant to begin aerial spraying program. The $150,000 grant will be through the Texas Department of Health Services. Judge Carl Thibodeaux said, $60,000 will go to buy “Ag Wagon” single-engine agriculture plane, $22,780 for global positioning system. Other cost will include sprayer kit, plus $54,000 for airplane hanger. Thibodeaux and Bobby Fillyaw went to Austin last week for a hearing on a proposed hotel-motel tax which would promote tourism and visitors. The county plans to sue some of the money for a new community center to replace the destroyed Old Timers Pavilion. The project is called “Champs.” (Editor’s note: Ten years have gone by and the proof is in the pudding of the great success “Champs” had.)*****Billy Jo Spears, international country star from Orange County, parks her bus and retires back home in rural Orange County after many years on the road. She had many hit songs including “57 Chevy,” “Misty Blue,” “Stay Away from the Apple Tree,” “Silver Wings to Golden Wings,” ”Blanket on the Ground.” She had 30 top 10 hits, perhaps the most famous of all was “Harper Valley PTA.” which was used in a movie. She toured with some of the biggest country stars. (Editor’s note: Record reporter Julie Shehane interviewed Spears and published the story in the March 28th issuer of The Record. Ten years ago Billie Jo had her son Kevin living with her and stayed very low key but the celebrity was sometime spotted shopping locally. Most of her fans had no idea the lady in the checkout line was the super star who always called Orange County home.***** April 15 will mark the 60th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the major league baseball color barrier in 1947. (Editor’s note: It will be 70 years and I remember that day. Proves I’m no longer just a middle age guy.)*****A lot of talented musical stars are born the last week of March. Aretha Franklin, born on March 25, will be 65; Elton John turns 59 and Kenny Chesney, 39 on March 26: Mariah Carey will be 37 on March 27; Reba McEntire, 52, March 28: Celine Dion, 39 and Eric Clapton, 62, on March 30. (Editor’s note: They all are ten years older but still big stars.*****Earl Thomas set a new area record in the 100 meter dash, 10:53 time in a race he had never competed in before. He also anchored the 1600 relay and led the team to first place finish with a time of 3:28. Other team members were Josh Gloston, Gerald Gloston and Nick Reed.*****GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: John Scott Lawson, 38, of Bridge City, passed away Monday, March 19. Funeral services were Saturday, March 24. Scott was a resident of Southeast Texas since 1981, graduated from Bridge City High School in the Class of 1987, was a veteran of the United States Army and he worked as an electrician throughout the area for the I.B.E.W. in Beaumont. He enjoyed model airplanes, fishing, gardening, outdoor activities, carpentry and home renovation. Scott is survived by are his daughter, Erica Anne Lawson of Bridge City; mother, Yolande Lawson, first wife and mother of his daughter, Shani McCabe, second wife, Susan Abney Lawson, sister, Pamela Suggs and husband Gary, brothers, Mark Lawson and wife Anna, and Tony Lawrence and wife Pat, nephews, Mark Anthony Suggs and Benton and Jack Lawson.***** Shiela Gallander Gary, 65, of Orange died Saturday, March 24. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday March 27. Shiela was a nurse for the Cypress Group Home and was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. She is survived by her companion, Joe Dunbar; sisters, Myra Turner, Clara McDermott and Shirley Hamilton and many nieces and nephews.***** Raymond “Raymie” Arthur Granger, 64, of Orange died Saturday, March 24. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday March 27. Mr. Granger was born Feb. 16, 1943 in Orange to Willard and Myrtle (Broomes) Granger. He was a pipefitter and welder for the Local 195, he owned the Granger Tractor Service and broke and trained many horses. Raymond is survived by his wife, Judy Stearns Granger, daughters Becky, Robin, Emily, Sarah and Holly and sons, Raymond, Rusty, Ronald and Ray Kyle. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Judy Granger and numerous other loving relatives and friends.***** Paul Edward Peacock, III, 74, of Orange, passed away Sunday, March 25. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 28. In May 1955, he was called to serve in the United States Army. He served over 20 years through out the United States and the world in Virginia, Maryland, Kansas, Okinawa, Korea, Vietnam and Germany. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Paul was awarded the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Two Battle Stars, the Army Commendation Medal, The Joint Services Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, the Presidential Unit Citation with oak leaf cluster, the Presidential Meritorious Service Medal and The Bronze Star among others. Upon retiring from the army in 1975, Paul worked for the United States Customs Service in Heidelberg, Germany. Paul was a lifelong member of the Retired Officers Association and Disabled American Veterans. Paul is survived by his daughters, Patricia Anne Smith Herndon, and Marcia Justice McCracken and six grandchildren.***** Normand Vincent Christiansen, 58, of Orange died Sunday, March 25. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 29 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church. He had served in the Air Force during Vietnam and was later a Deputy Constable for Precinct 1. Normand was the Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Santa Maria Assembly 1100, Deputy Grand Knight of 3rd Degree Council 3406 in Bridge City. He was a Veteran of the Air Force and on the Parish Council of St. Henry Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Arlene Christiansen, daughters Karyn, Jessica, Carrie, Desa and Gina Lyn, 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild. relatives.

40 Years Ago-1977

The Bridge City Volunteer Fire Department gets a new truck. The truck is a 1957 Army cargo truck that has been reconditioned. It has a 750-gallon water tank with a 280-gpm pump, complete with a hose reel at the rear end. The truck is unique with a six-wheel drive. It will be located in the new Orangefield fire station, which will be constructed at the corner of Bessie Heights and Hwy. 408. *****N.J. ‘Vic’ Vicknair is a candidate for Councilman, Place 3, Bridge City Council*****God’s spiritual cheerleader, Bob Harrington, known as America’s most exciting evangelist, will appear Sunday, March 27 at Bethel Baptist Church and Carl Godwin Auditorium. He is featured on national television, radio, records and in books. *****Jack Moore is a candidate for Bridge City Council. He was a member of the commission that drew up Bridge City’s Home Rule Charter and was chairman of the Board of Adjustments. *****Carl Thibodeaux’s lovely wife Mike will celebrate her birthday on March 27. April Fontenot, the daughter of James and Janis, will turn 13 on April 2. *****Joe Kazmar will marry Susan Bybee on April Fool’s Day. She’s a lovely math teacher. *****‘John ‘Cowboy John’ Gardner has suffered a heart attack.*****Ken Davis is in the hospital in Houston after an industrial accident. He lost several toes and also suffered other injuries.*****Dwight Fuller is now an ace salesman with Harmon Chevrolet.*****A great guy ‘Peanut’ Garrett has died. He always had a big smile despite being sick for many years.*****Inez Hearn is the colorful manager of the Montgomery Ward store on 16th Street in Orange.*****Mayor Glenn F. Seale seeks re-election as mayor of West Orange.*****Dana Zock to wed Lynn Bradford April 2.*****John Banken, 31, is a candidate for Bridge City council. He and Donna have twin boys, Jayson and Jared.

A FEW HAPPENINGS

Congratulations to Claire and Judge Brint Carlton on the arrival of new son Stephen Ridge Parker Carlton, born Monday, march 20. The little guy weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces and stands 19.5 inches high. SRPC is their second child. I understand Claire and the baby are doing fine. It’s another grandchild for granddad attorney Steve Carlton.*****Last Saturday while shopping at Danny’s, I ran into a wonderful surprise. I almost didn’t recognize longtime legal secretary Cheryl Donnaud. The girl looked good. I learned that she and James had divorced after 30 years and she now spends her time in Fort Worth. For many years, she was Bearden’s “Jack of all Trades,” without combat pay. She also served as secretary for Sheriff Mike White. It always amazes me how those gals shape up after a divorce. It was good to see my longtime friend. *****Charles Edward Anderson Berry was born Oct. 18, 1926. He became famous as Rock an Roll star Chuck Berry. He died at age 90 on Saturday, March 18. Chuck, along with Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown and B.B. King, never had a music lesson. They created their own style of music that couldn’t be duplicated. They made up their own notes, with an off-beat sound. B.B. King made his “Gitar Lucille” famous and he could make her talk. Chuck wrote his own songs and music. Many are classics today. I’m glad to have lived at a time when they were in their prime starting in the mid-1950s. Their likes we will never see again. It is a phenomenon that three, poor, black boys made it to the top of the music world before LBJ had even signed the Civil Rights Act. All three, with interesting lives, are now gone but their music lives on in history. Goodbye Chuck.*****The Wednesday Lunch Bunch will dine at Robert’s this week and at Novrozsky’s next week. Great fellowship. Everyone is always welcome.*****A few folks who will be celebrating birthdays in the next few days. March 22: Lisa Guyote celebrates today, also our friend from “The Avenue,” Sharon Boling and Kile and Kyle Leyendecker. Celebrities joining them in celebration are Tyler Oakley, 27; actors Nick Robinson, 21, Reese Witherspoon, 46 and Paola Andino, 18.*****MARCH 23: Euel Norwood, a friend of over 50 years, celebrates today. Also, Jimmy’s better half, Renee Dillon, Teri’s daughter-in-law, Abigail Gauthier, star athlete Natalie Sarvar, Chad Gearhart and Gospel singer Helen Clark. Joining them are Instagram star Txunamy, 7, and basketball player Kyrie Irving, 24.*****March 24: John’s doctor to be son, Grant Kimbrough, celebrates a birthday on this day. Also celebrating are Coach Joe Blanda, our longtime friend, now retired, Louise Wood, Brenda Edwards and James Stone. Celebrities joining them are pop singer Jack Johnson, 20, wrestler The Undertaker, 51 and football player Payton Manning, 40 and actor Jim Parsons, 43.*****March 25: Warren Claybar’s grandson of Claybar Funeral Home founder Lannie Claybar celebrates a birthday today. Also celebrating are Kim Faulkner, whose husband Lance is pastor of Bridge Point Fellowship Church, Katie Birdwell, B.J. Walker and Mary Grimes. They are joined by singer Elton John, 69, actress Sarah Jessica Parker, 51 and producer Ryan Lewis, 28.*****March 26: Happy birthday to Marjorie Fields, who I believe is now living in Baytown, also it’s Sherry Stevens’ birthday. Billy “The Postman” Leleux is a year older as is Bridge City High School coach Karen Bozman. Celebrities joining them are singer Diana Ross, 72, actors Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, 13, Kiera Knightley, 31, Eric Allan Kramer, 54.*****March 27: Judge Carl’s lovely wife Micha Thibodeaux celebrates today as does Ruth Platt, Dale Forse, Nancy Crew and Jordan Harper all celebrate today. Also celebrating are singers Jessie J., 28, Mariah Carey, 46 and Fergie, 41.*****March 28: Garrett Clay Gros, Phyl and Roy’s oldest grandson, celebrates today as does Jason James, jean Jackson, Mike Roberts and Dorothy Keith. Joining them are singer Lady GaGa, 30, Youtube stars Alex Burriss, 26 and Lily Marston, 26. Happy birthday to all.*****Mark Dunn’s son-in-law, Clay Greeson, who played football at Kansas is a true Jayhawk. He and Amber practice medicine in Garden City, Kansas. Clay has us all Kansas fans. I picked them to make the Final Four and win it all. He said to watch a youngster named Josh Jackson. He makes the Jayhawks exciting to watch. Amber is a Jayhawk fan until they are playing the Longhorns. She’s a UT grad. Kansas plays Purdue Thursday at 8:30 on CBS. They’re fun to watch. The biggest surprise was how bad Duke played in their loss to South Carolina, 88-81. They didn’t even look like a Duke team with something like 20 turnovers. I’m pulling for Baylor to beat South Carolina Friday, 7:30 on CBS.*****Former Chicago Bear’s legend Gale Sayers has been diagnosed with dementia. The 72 year old, who set records at the University of Kansas and seven seasons starting in 1965 for the Bears, found out four years ago of mental problems. His wife, Ardythe, blames it on his football career. Sayers is regarded as one of the greatest players in NFL history. The ‘Kansas Comet’ played his entire career with the Bears piling up 4,955 yards rushing in 68 games and was voted to four Pro-Bowls.

CAJUN STORY OF THE WEEK

Choupique (Shoepic) Dartez had a sign in his front yard dat said, “White Horse for Sale.” Goslo Comeaux was driving by, stopped and offered Choupique $300. He would give him da money now and would pick up da horse tomorrow. Dey made da deal. Goslo come to pick up da horse da nex day and noticed it wasn’t in da field.

He knocked on Choupique’s door. When Choupique came to da door he really look bad and hung over. Goslo axe for his horse. Choupique answer, “Da horse is dead him, he just up and die and me, las night I got too drunk, played bourre and lost all da money Goslo, I can’t pay you back me.”

“Dat’s all rite, just load da horse up on my trailer,” Goslo said. “But you don’t understand,” said Choupique, “Da horse him is dead.” Goslo answer, “I don’t care me, just load em up. I can still use him for wat I’m going to do, I’m going to raffle him off.”

A couple of weeks pass and Choupique run into Goslo and axed him, “Did you have a lot of people mad at you for buying a raffle ticked on dat dead hores?” Goslo answer, “No dere was nobody mad except one, and me, I gave him his money back.

C’EST TOUT

Hospital for Orange County might be longshot

.Orange County needs a hospital. Efforts are underway to create a hospital district, however the timing might be against finding investors who would be interested in investing in a 20 to 30 room facility. The hang up might be the new Paul Ryan/Trump health bill replacing Obamacare, if it becomes law. A national report says rural hospitals could be facing a major funding crisis under the new plan. Funding cuts to the Medicaid program could cause many rural hospitals to close leaving millions of people without access to health care. Hospitals in Texas will face declining reimbursement rates, while health care cost is rising. Texas has the highest uninsured numbers in the country. When Texas didn’t expand Medicaid under Obamacare, it put many rural hospitals in jeopardy. Sixteen rural hospitals in Texas, including Baptist in Orange, have closed in the last few years. Many others face financial distress. A hospital district may not be able to generate the kind of revenue that would be needed to offset the reduction the new health care bill will bring. Health care providers see the bill causing a national crisis for rural hospitals. It’s wait and see if the bill passes and what it contains. It’s already a bad situation for rural hospitals that could get worse, discouraging investors coming into a market where a major owner has already shutdown a long existing hospital. Over the last couple of years emergency clinics have sprung up all over the country. They could foresee that states which didn’t sign on to Medicaid Expansion would put hospitals in a stressful position and force closure. That’s the dark side of our local providers in search of some way to obtain at least a small hospital. I hope it works out but I’m not optimistic under a new health plan that would cut deeper into health care.*****I’ve gotta shut down for this week. Thanks for coming along. Check out our advertisers’ great bargains. Take care and God bless.