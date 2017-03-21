Cutline: LCM Principal Todd Loupe, left, joined Julianna Poyotte and Marcus Johnson of Gexa Energy Monday for the company’s presentation of a $1,000 scholarship to senior Makayla Dyer, second from right.

Busy LCM senior wins $1,000 scholarship

Little Cypress-Mauriceville senior Makayla Dyer earned a payoff for an active high school career.

Marcus Johnson and Julianna Poyotte, representatives from Gexa Energy, presented Dyer a $1,000 scholarship Monday.

Dyer has played softball for four years, volleyball for two years, and has been recognized as a Star Student in 2015.

She is a member of LCM’s UIL Accounting Team and participates in church activities and select softball, all while maintaining A’s and B’s throughout her years at LCMHS.

“Makayla is a bright student who is involved in school activities and her community,” said LCMHS principal Todd Loupe. “She also represents her school with pride and integrity.”

Upon graduation in May, Dyer will already have 18 college hours from taking co-enrolled classes in US history, English, algebra and government.

She plans to attend McNeese State University in the fall and major in elementary education. Rebecca and Ed Dyer are Makayla’s parents.