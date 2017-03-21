Bridge City, Texas, March 21, 2017 – The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the March Student of the Month for Orangefield High School is Matthew “Mack” Patterson. Mack was presented his certificate and gift bag by Chamber Ambassador and Orange County Treasurer, Christy Khoury, at the March 21st coffee hosted by Citrus Cove Apartments. He received gift certificates and gifts from: The Classy Peacock, Five Point Credit Union, COS Printing, Bridge City Walmart, Wellspring Credit Union, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Bridge City Bank, Sabine River Ford, Sabine Federal Credit Union, MCT Credit Union, Complete Staffing, and Neches Federal Credit Union.

Mack is the son of Stephen and Candi Patterson. He has a GPA of 4.69 and is ranked 5 of 115. Mack’s awards and honors include:

 Texas Boys State 11th grade

 Highest Honor Roll, 9th -11th grades

 Orangefield Bobcats Varsity Baseball, 9th -12th grades

First Team All-District, 9th grade

Honorable Mention All-District, 10th grade

Team Captain, 12th grade

 Hardhat Leadership Award, 11th &12th grades

 Selected and attended Summer Seminars for: United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, and United States Air Force Academy

 Stark Reading Contest Finalist, 10th grade

 Leadership Southeast Texas

 Rotary Youth Leadership Award: Participant- 11th grade, Counselor – 12th grade and Trainer next year.

Mack’s clubs and organizations include:

 National Honor Society, 11th -12th grades

 Orangefield Bobcats Varsity Baseball, 9th -12th grades

 Orangefield Bobcat Spirit Club Co-Founder, 10th-12th grades

 Debate Club, 9th -12th grades

Parliamentarian, 11th grade

UIL Student Congress Debate, 11th grade

UIL Cross Examination Debate, 9th-11th grades

UIL Extemporaneous Speaking, 9th-11th grades

 Meet in the Middle Club

 Class Officer, Vice President, 9th -12th grades

 Interact Club – Vice President & International Relations Chairman 12th grade

 Junior class representative, 11th grade

In community service, Mack has volunteered at:

 Leadership Southeast Texas 11th grade – assisted in development of project to allow medical care

for veterans.

 Santa for Seniors, 9th -12th grades – Prepared and delivered gifts for every resident in a nursing home

in the city of Orange.

 Interact Club – Community service projects for schools.

 Participated as Josh, the otter, a water safety course for elementary students.

 Adaptive Sports for Kids, ASK, 11th & 12th grades – Assist special needs students to play baseball.

 Centri-Kid Elementary Church Camp, 11th grade – Counselor

 Youth Group Activities at First Baptist Church, Orange, 9th -12th grades

“An example to underclassmen, a leader on campus and in the community, a student of exceptional work habits, Mack Patterson stands tall among his peers. I have had the honor and privilege of knowing Mack for over half of his life. He has grown into an amazing young man, developing his own style of leadership from an early age. I have had the opportunity to observe Mack, the student, develop into a courageous and intellectual young man. His kindness and charisma create synergy, thus producing Mack the leader. There is no need to list his many accomplishments, nor his level of involvement in school and community activities. Mack’s accolades speak for themselves. He participates and “puts his heart into” his extracurriculars, while maintaining leadership positions, honors, and above average grades. Mack the citizen evolved many years ago. His public speaking skills are natural; as he speaks, he captivates his audience. He exudes confidence as an orator. Mack embraces the support of his family. The love, encouragement, and guidance from his parents, grandparents, and extended family have provided the foundation of his character. And, Mack acknowledges the importance of his family in the success of his future. As an educator for over twenty years in the state of Texas, my life has been impacted by a countless number of students. Mack has blessed my world with his smile, his wit, and his charm. I am anxious for this young man’s transition to adulthood and proud he will continue his education at West Point.”, said Mrs. Trawhon- Debate.

“For such a busy young man, Mack takes the time to make his teachers feel appreciated. I don’t have him in class anymore, but he still stops by for a friendly chat and always takes the time to say hello and ask how I’m doing”, said, Mrs. Droddy- Technology.

“Mack Patterson is a pleasure to have in class this year. i have known Mack for many years and I am very excited to see the wonderful young man he has become. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for him. I know I will say one day – “I knew him when… Congratulations, Mack”, said Mrs. Johnson- Government.

“Mack Patterson is a great example of a student leader. Mack is the type of student that is willing and able to step up and take the lead. He is involved in numerous student activities including the Debate team and the Varsity Baseball team. He can even be found at other student competitions, leading the student section in cheering on the Bobcats. Mack excels in his academic endeavors. He is a wonderful student that adds life to any classroom. I would also describe Mack as a compassionate person. He can be seen walking down the hall with a kind word for everyone he passes. I feel confident that Mack has an outstanding future ahead of him”, said, Mrs. Bellard- Technology.

After graduation, Mack plans to attend college in the fall at the United States Military Academy – West Point and will pursue a degree in Economics.

Pictured left to right: Principal Zach Quinn, Orange Co. Treasurer Christy Khoury, Mack Patterson, Counselor Candi Patterson and Superintendent Dr. Stephen Patterson.