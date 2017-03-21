The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Citrus Cove Apartments to its membership on March 21, 2017. Citrus Cove Apartments are newly built and offer beautiful spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment comes equipped with a washer, dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances, central heat and air conditioning, granite countertops, ceiling fans and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, splash pad, gazebo with bar b que grills, fitness center, playground, community room and much more! They are conveniently located at 140 Charles Avenue in Bridge City just off Texas Avenue. For more information or to schedule a tour, call Manager Ronna Granger at 409-792-5012.

