Essay & Poetry Contest Winners
Mrs. JoAnn Sparacino is the middle school Language Arts teacher at St. Mary Catholic School. Her fifth through eighth grade students entered the Catholic Daughters of Americas Essay and Poetry Contest sponsored by Court St. Cecilia #1396. The students had outstanding entries according to Mrs. Susan Bayliss, the Educational Director in charge of the contest. First place essay and poetry is being sent to the state contest. The topics students were able to choose from this year were: “Helping the Needy Where I live” and “Whatever You Do for the Least of My Brethren, You Do for Me.” The following children were winners in the contest:
Fifth Grade:
Bryan Butler – First place
Kennedy Abshire – Second Place
Abby Broussard – Third place
Sixth Grade:
Jacob Gonzalez – First Place
Aidan McAllister – Second Place
Reagan Pitre – Third Place
Seventh Grade:
Jessica Hughes – Second Place
Maggie Granger – Third Place
Eighth Grade:
Jagger McCollum
Pictured are (left to right) Bayliss, Pitre, McAllister, Butler, Abshire, Granger, Gonzalez, McCollum, Broussard, Hughes and Sparacino.