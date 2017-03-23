Mrs. JoAnn Sparacino is the middle school Language Arts teacher at St. Mary Catholic School. Her fifth through eighth grade students entered the Catholic Daughters of Americas Essay and Poetry Contest sponsored by Court St. Cecilia #1396. The students had outstanding entries according to Mrs. Susan Bayliss, the Educational Director in charge of the contest. First place essay and poetry is being sent to the state contest. The topics students were able to choose from this year were: “Helping the Needy Where I live” and “Whatever You Do for the Least of My Brethren, You Do for Me.” The following children were winners in the contest:

Fifth Grade:

Bryan Butler – First place

Kennedy Abshire – Second Place

Abby Broussard – Third place

Sixth Grade:

Jacob Gonzalez – First Place

Aidan McAllister – Second Place

Reagan Pitre – Third Place

Seventh Grade:

Jessica Hughes – Second Place

Maggie Granger – Third Place

Eighth Grade:

Jagger McCollum

Pictured are (left to right) Bayliss, Pitre, McAllister, Butler, Abshire, Granger, Gonzalez, McCollum, Broussard, Hughes and Sparacino.