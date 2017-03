Guys and Dolls will be playing on March 23rd,24th,25th,30th, and 31st at 7:37 PM and 2:37 PM on the 26th, April 1st at 7:37 PM and April 2nd at 2:37 PM at the Orange Community Players located at 708 West Division, Orange Tx. To make reservations please call 409-882-9137. General admission is $20 and student admission is $15

