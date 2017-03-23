On Monday, the Little Cypress Jr. High Girls 7th grade Track Team competed in the Silsbee track meet. Other schools in attendance were West Orange Stark, Silsbee, Orangefield, Cleveland and Tarkington. Little Cypress won 1st place with a total of 149 points. Many girls placed and won ribbons contributing to the overall points.

Allie Shaffer competed in the 2400m run and 1600m run and placed 2nd in both events with her times of 10:45 and 6:36 respectively. Sarina Tejani ran in the 800m run where she placed 1st with a time of 2:57 and the 1600m run where she placed 3rd with a time of 6:40. Elaina Forester also ran the 800m run and placed 5th with her time of 3:04.

Madison Campise ran the 200m dash and placed 2nd with a time of 30.44. Olivia Hogan placed 2nd in the 300 hurdles and 1st in the 100 hurdles with times of 57.50 and 19.68 respectively. De’Asia Tippins got 1st in the 300 hurdles with a time of 56.48, while Mackenzie Freeman won 1st place in the 400m dash with a time of 1:11.

The relays also performed well. The 4×100 relay consisting of Mackenzie Freeman, Teigin Armstrong, Alayna Booker and De’Asia Tippins placed 2nd with a time of 56.90. The 4×200 relay placed 4th with Conner Trawhon, Alayna Booker, Rylee Hargroder and Teigin Armstrong running in 2:05. The 4×400 relay being run by Jacie Metreyeon, Olivia Hogan, Conner Trawhon and Mackenzie Freeman placed 2nd overall with a time of 5:04.

In field events, Evelyn Aldaco placed 3rd in discus with her throw of 58’5″, Tegin Armstrong placed 2nd in the high jump with her jump of 4′ and Halle Lewis placed 4th in the high jump with her jump of 3’8″. De’Asia Tippins placed 6th in the triple jump with a jump of 23’4 and 1/4″, while in the long jump, Jacie Metreyeon placed 5th with her jump of 12’5 and 3/4 inches.

The 8th grade girls also competed in the meet. Laynie Wright placed 6th in the high jump with a jump of 3’11”. Mackenzie Holland placed 2nd in the 800m run with a time of 2:59 and 3rd in the mile with a time of 7:13.