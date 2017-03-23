(ORANGE, TX) Prepare to be amazed, dazzled & bewildered by Cahoots NI’s mind-blowing production Lights! Camera! Math! – a spectacular show where Math, Theatre and Digital Technology collide to create a fun and interactive performance proving that understanding math can be fun! Lights! Camera! Math! is presented as part of the Lutcher Incredible Kids Events Series, Monday, March 27, 2017 at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and are available by calling the Lutcher Theater Box Office at 409.886.5535. (Tickets for the Lutcher Incredible Kids Events series are not available online.) For more information visit lutcher.org.

Meet Danny Carmo-it’s not so long ago that he thought school and, in particular, math wasn’t for him. He was more interested in dreaming about a future on the stage and perhaps the big screen-all he ever wanted to be was a famous magician! But when he knuckled down to learn all the tricks of the trade he realized that Math was not only essential…it was the SECRET to a whole load of magic!

Every pupil attending Lights! Camera! Math! will receive Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries handbook. Inside one will find lots of mathematical tips, tricks and activities to enhance your experience when using the book back at the classroom after the show.

Lights! Camera! Math! has toured across Ireland to great success with teachers noticing the benefits of the book’s lasting legacy. One teacher noted, “I have used the book in various ways. Sometimes I perform a trick, we talk about why it might work and then look at the Math connected with it. We then try variations. At other times I get individuals to prepare, perform and explain a trick…Skills such as calculating, Mental Math, communicating, estimating, looking for patterns etc. are all addressed in this book and in such a way as to keep the pupils interest and to give them an incentive to complete a challenge. Thank you for a great resource.”

Cahoots NI is a Belfast based theatre company, founded by Paul Bosco Mc Eneaney and Zoe Seaton, which produces world class work for children and their families in Northern Ireland. The company creates inspiring theatre for children using physical theatre, contemporary circus, digital technologies and special effects which, when combined with illusion and live music, delivers an experience which is magical and memorable.

The Lutcher Incredible Kids Events is sponsored by Gopher Industrial, Service League of Orange and by the Lutcher Service Guild.

The Frances Ann Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts is located at 707 Main, Orange, Texas.