Mary Vincent McKenzie, 88, of Pinehurst, passed away Monday, March 20, 2017, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

Visitation will be Thursday, 6-8 p.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange.

Born and reared in Orangefield, she was salutatorian of her graduating class at Orangefield High School.

A homemaker and devoted wife and mother, Mary was a member of Ninth and Elm Church of Christ and more recently, Fellowship Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting, playing bridge, and visiting with family and friends.

Her favorite things to do were Sunday lunch with Gayle and Joe, coffee with Barry, and facetime with Belinda.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Stephen Thomas McKenzie; her parents, Agnes and Ophelias Vincent of Bridge City; and her brother and sister, Atlas “Coon” Vincent and Della Hardy Buxton.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Gayle Parkhurst and husband, Joe, of Little Cypress; Barry McKenzie and wife, Kathy, of Little Cypress; and Belinda Long and husband, Kenn, of LaFollette, Tennessee.

Her five grandchildren, Jonathan Plsek and fiance, Olivia West, of Orlando, FL.; Kris Standridge and wife, Lesley, of Plano, TX; Jill Yeaman and husband, Jason, of Bridge City; Ryan Plsek and wife, Amber, of Conyers, GA.; and Stephen McKenzie of Beaumont.

Three great grandchildren, Kellan and Audrey Standridge of Plano; and Jensyn Yeaman of Bridge City; and her nieces and nephews, Judy Foreman, Stephen Ray Hardy, Sandra Trahan, and Jerry Vincent.