1st Annual Battle of the Border 2017
Battle on the Border Tournament will be held at:
Orange First Church of The Nazarene property
3810 MLK Drive
Orange TX.
Tournament consists of two 18 holes rounds, starting at 9:00 am til completed. The public is welcome to come watch.
Donations to help sponsor Battle on the Border tournament will include a sign placed at hole locations, Facebook post and recognized at the closing ceremonies.
1 – hole location $50.00
3 – hole location $100.00
T-Shirt sponsor $250.00
For more information, to make a donation or to inquire about learning to play disc golf.as a group or individual Contact Larry Martin at 409-313-1812