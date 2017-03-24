Battle on the Border Tournament will be held at:

Orange First Church of The Nazarene property

3810 MLK Drive

Orange TX.

Tournament consists of two 18 holes rounds, starting at 9:00 am til completed. The public is welcome to come watch.

Donations to help sponsor Battle on the Border tournament will include a sign placed at hole locations, Facebook post and recognized at the closing ceremonies.

1 – hole location $50.00

3 – hole location $100.00

T-Shirt sponsor $250.00

For more information, to make a donation or to inquire about learning to play disc golf.as a group or individual Contact Larry Martin at 409-313-1812