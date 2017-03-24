Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Harmon’s PreK students at St. Mary Catholic School are studying the letter “U”. The teachers like to help the alphabet “come alive” for the children. The activity that the students enjoy with “U” is their Umbrella Parade. This year the parade was led by Orange’s Mardi Gras Queen, Mrs. Dayle Gunn Weatherford. Weatherford works with the PreK4 students.

Pictured are:

1. Weatherford leading students.

2. (left to right) Ashton Stanley, Brylee Castino, Brance Johnson, Carmyn Shaw, Austin Bodin, Emory LeBlanc, Brody Perry, Hollie Menard, Jay Lanting and Nieko Thomas.