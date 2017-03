World War II sailors Eugene Goudeau of Orange, left, and Cedric Stout of Bridge City reunited over lunch Friday, March 24, at the Knights of Columbus Fish Fry in Bridge City. Both served aboard ships in the Pacific. Goudeau, 92, was on the gun crew for the Orange-built destroyer Dyson. Stout, 95, survived the sinking of the USS Utah at Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941 and spent the next five years as a mechanic aboard a string of ships.

Photo by Dave Rogers