Orangefield High School announced the lineup for its 2017-18 Sophisticats drill team Friday.

Topping the list of Military Officers is Captain Meara Patterson, while Crissey Harvey was named President to lead the Social Officers.

Carlee Grimes is 1st Lieutenant while Makayla Hazen, Kacee LeBouef and Jocelynn Myrick are lieutenants.

Joining Harvey among social officers are Whitley Hoyland, vice president; Danika Dubose, secretary; and Trinity Sims, historian.

Line members include Kinslie Braxton, Rayleigh Elkins,

Caitlyn LeBouef, Kaylee Noble, Hadley Psencik and Madison Walles.

Managers are Sabrina Droll, Josie Kibodeaux, Brittany Patillo and Kylie Williamson.