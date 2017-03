For the fourth straight year, LCM High School has claimed the District UIL Literary and Academic Meet title.

Below you will find the summary of points for each of the schools

Total Points Earned:

School

Points

3 Orangefield H S, Orangefield

328

1 Little Cypress-Mauriceville HS, Orange

608.99

5 Silsbee HS, Silsbee

132

4 Hamshire-Fannett H S, Hamshire

162

2 Bridge City HS, Bridge City

383

6 West Orange-Stark HS, Orange

26