The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bear 9th/JV Tennis Team competed at the District Tournament hosted by Orangefield on Wednesday, March 22.

Three members brought home medals from the competition:

Gavin Fountain won 1st Place in the Boys Singles division with the following record:

vs. Hamshire Fannett – 8-3

vs. West Orange-Stark – 8-8(7-5 TB)

vs. Silsbee – 8-8(9-7 TB)

vs. Hamshire Fannett – 8-5

Dylan Chambers won 2nd Place in Boys Singles with the following record:

vs. Orangefield – 8-0

vs. Hamshire Fannett – 8-0

vs. Bridge City – 7-7(6-8 TB)

Grace Walters won 2nd Place in Girls Singles with the following record:

vs. Bridge City – 8-2

vs. Orangefield – 8-3

vs. Bridge City – 3-8