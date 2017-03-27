LCMHS /JV win medals at District tennis tournament
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bear 9th/JV Tennis Team competed at the District Tournament hosted by Orangefield on Wednesday, March 22.
Three members brought home medals from the competition:
Gavin Fountain won 1st Place in the Boys Singles division with the following record:
vs. Hamshire Fannett – 8-3
vs. West Orange-Stark – 8-8(7-5 TB)
vs. Silsbee – 8-8(9-7 TB)
vs. Hamshire Fannett – 8-5
Dylan Chambers won 2nd Place in Boys Singles with the following record:
vs. Orangefield – 8-0
vs. Hamshire Fannett – 8-0
vs. Bridge City – 7-7(6-8 TB)
Grace Walters won 2nd Place in Girls Singles with the following record:
vs. Bridge City – 8-2
vs. Orangefield – 8-3
vs. Bridge City – 3-8