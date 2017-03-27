It’s been a busy week for Orangefield tennis. The JV and freshmen competed in a district tournament on Wednesday. Kayla Gordon and Megan Landers won the girls JV doubles, while Clayson Choate and Cooper Lowe went undefeated to claim the boys freshmen championship.

On Friday, the varsity played in a pre-district warm-up tournament. The girls doubles teams, Taylor Decker and Megan Ibeck defeated teammates, Abby Green and Cameron Choate in the finals. Both mixed doubles teams performed well. Evie Arceneaux and Dylan Williams placed second after being defeated by Hamshire Fannett in the finals, while Christie Luong and Brayden Berry finished fourth. In the girls’ singles, Paris Fregia placed fourth and Jennifer Swift lost in the finals to Silsbee’s Evie Short to take second.

The Bobcats will spend next week getting ready for district play. The tournament will take place on April 3rd and 4th at the city courts in Beaumont.

Pictures attached are of the JV and Freshmen medalists.