On Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 3:12 pm, officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 blk of Link Ave in reference to a Train vs Pedestrian Accident. Upon officer’s arrival, it was discovered that a 55 year old black male disregarded the train crossing arms and attempted to push his bicycle across the tracks in the 1200 blk of Link while a train was coming. The train struck the rear of the bicycle causing the pedestrian to fall to the ground. He sustained no injuries from the incident and was released at the scene.

