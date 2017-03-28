Entertainment for the week of 3/29
Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.
Country music star Travis Tritt returns to Southwest Louisiana for a performance inside the Grand Event Center of the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La., at 8 p.m., Saturday, April 1. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster outlets.
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
Spring has commenced and that means festival season is underway and there is no bigger event in the region than the YMBL’s South Texas State Fair which begins this Thursday in Beaumont. Be sure to enjoy the weather, the food and the music, especially at area venues.
Wednesday, March 29
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
David Joel @ Café Del Rio
Sabine River Bend Band @ Catfish Kitchen
Uncle Lucius @ Courville’s
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Mason Feduccia @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
John Guidroz @ Rikenjaks
Trey Rose @ Rush Lounge
Framing the Red @ Texas Rose Saloon
Tim Burge @ Tradewinds Tavern
Jamie Talbert @ The West Bar and Grill
Thursday, March 30
Jake Rowley and the Payola Kings @ Backyard Dance Hall
Nigel Edison @ Blue Martini
Blake Sticker @ Café Del Rio
Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Brittany Pfantz @ The Grill
The Coleman Brothers @ The L Bar
Tin Pan Alley @ Larry’s French Market
Caleb Williams @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Baby Birds @ Madison’s
Curse and the Cure @ Neches Brewing Company
Bubba Brown and the Super Cajuns @ Pine Tree Lodge
JAG @ Rancho Grande
Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks
Caylan Daughrity @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Six String Mafia @ South Texas State Fair
Rob Copeland @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, March 31
Delbert McClinton @ Golden Nugget Casino
Cherry @ Blue Martini
The Cadillacs @ The Boudain Hut
Tim Burge @ The Boudain Hut North
The Flava Band @ Café Del Rio
Kris Harper @ Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen
Tyler Darby @ Dylan’s
Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
El Javi @ The Grill
The Coleman Brothers @ The L Bar
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Larry’s French Market
Heather and the Hellcats, Static King @ The Logon Cafe
Blake Sticker @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Rainy and the B-Sides @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Snafu @ Madison’s
Austin Gilliam @ Neches Brewing Company
Keith Watkins @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza and Pasta – Calder Ave.
Caleb Williams @ Pine Tree Lodge
Brad Brinkley, Pat-E Salzeta Band @ Rikenjaks
Caleb Williams, Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Texas Legacy @ Rusty Nail
Frayed Soul @ The Spot Bar and Grill
Angel Siren, Broken Valor, Pariah @ Texas Rose Saloon
Trevor Batson and Ryan Gist @ Thirsty’s
Saturday, April 1
Travis Tritt @ Golden Nugget Casino
Michael McDonald @ Delta Downs Event Center
Mixx Fixxer @ Benoit’s Louis Hall
Cherry @ Blue Martini
The Cadillacs @ The Boudain Hut
The Pegwinders @ Dylan’s
Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Poor Dumb Bastards, The Awful Lot, Bottom of the Food Chain, Yikes!, Semon Demon @ The Gig
El Javi @ The Grill
The Cadillacs, John Cessac and the Texas Outlaws, John Thibodeaux Band @ Honky Tonk Texas
The Symphony of Southeast Texas @ Julie Rogers Theatre
The Coleman Brothers @ The L Bar
Pug Johnson @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Pat-E Salzeta Band @ Madison’s
Rod Melancon Band @ Neches Brewing Company
Tin Pan Alley @ Pine Tree Lodge
Frayed Soul, The Ukulady’s Man @ Rikenjaks
The HFA’s, Zydecane @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Ginger and the Rhythm and Blues Kings @ Rusty Nail
John Cessac and The Texas Outlaws @ Tammy’s
Tim Burge and The Reckoning @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Thanks for Socializing @ Thirsty’s
Sunday, April 2
Justin Martindale @ Blue Martini
Curse and the Cure @ Courville’s
Goddamn Gallows, Black Irish Texas, The Outbound Train, The Nelsons, Jacob McGreevy @ The Gig
The Cadillacs @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Street Side Jazz Band @ Luna Bar and Grill
Rod Melancon @ Neches Brewing Company
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Still Cruisin’ @ South Texas State Fair
Tom Broussard, The West Bar and Grill
Monday, April 3
Blake Sticker @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, April 4
“Greater Tuna” @ Lutcher Theater
Pug Johnson and Tyler Darby @ Madison’s
Caleb Paul @ Rush Lounge