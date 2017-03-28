Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Country music star Travis Tritt returns to Southwest Louisiana for a performance inside the Grand Event Center of the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La., at 8 p.m., Saturday, April 1. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster outlets.

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

Spring has commenced and that means festival season is underway and there is no bigger event in the region than the YMBL’s South Texas State Fair which begins this Thursday in Beaumont. Be sure to enjoy the weather, the food and the music, especially at area venues.

Wednesday, March 29

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

David Joel @ Café Del Rio

Sabine River Bend Band @ Catfish Kitchen

Uncle Lucius @ Courville’s

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Mason Feduccia @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

John Guidroz @ Rikenjaks

Trey Rose @ Rush Lounge

Framing the Red @ Texas Rose Saloon

Tim Burge @ Tradewinds Tavern

Jamie Talbert @ The West Bar and Grill

Thursday, March 30

Jake Rowley and the Payola Kings @ Backyard Dance Hall

Nigel Edison @ Blue Martini

Blake Sticker @ Café Del Rio

Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Brittany Pfantz @ The Grill

The Coleman Brothers @ The L Bar

Tin Pan Alley @ Larry’s French Market

Caleb Williams @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Baby Birds @ Madison’s

Curse and the Cure @ Neches Brewing Company

Bubba Brown and the Super Cajuns @ Pine Tree Lodge

JAG @ Rancho Grande

Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks

Caylan Daughrity @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Six String Mafia @ South Texas State Fair

Rob Copeland @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, March 31

Delbert McClinton @ Golden Nugget Casino

Cherry @ Blue Martini

The Cadillacs @ The Boudain Hut

Tim Burge @ The Boudain Hut North

The Flava Band @ Café Del Rio

Kris Harper @ Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen

Tyler Darby @ Dylan’s

Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

El Javi @ The Grill

The Coleman Brothers @ The L Bar

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Larry’s French Market

Heather and the Hellcats, Static King @ The Logon Cafe

Blake Sticker @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Rainy and the B-Sides @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Snafu @ Madison’s

Austin Gilliam @ Neches Brewing Company

Keith Watkins @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza and Pasta – Calder Ave.

Caleb Williams @ Pine Tree Lodge

Brad Brinkley, Pat-E Salzeta Band @ Rikenjaks

Caleb Williams, Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Texas Legacy @ Rusty Nail

Frayed Soul @ The Spot Bar and Grill

Angel Siren, Broken Valor, Pariah @ Texas Rose Saloon

Trevor Batson and Ryan Gist @ Thirsty’s

Saturday, April 1

Travis Tritt @ Golden Nugget Casino

Michael McDonald @ Delta Downs Event Center

Mixx Fixxer @ Benoit’s Louis Hall

Cherry @ Blue Martini

The Cadillacs @ The Boudain Hut

The Pegwinders @ Dylan’s

Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Poor Dumb Bastards, The Awful Lot, Bottom of the Food Chain, Yikes!, Semon Demon @ The Gig

El Javi @ The Grill

The Cadillacs, John Cessac and the Texas Outlaws, John Thibodeaux Band @ Honky Tonk Texas

The Symphony of Southeast Texas @ Julie Rogers Theatre

The Coleman Brothers @ The L Bar

Pug Johnson @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Pat-E Salzeta Band @ Madison’s

Rod Melancon Band @ Neches Brewing Company

Tin Pan Alley @ Pine Tree Lodge

Frayed Soul, The Ukulady’s Man @ Rikenjaks

The HFA’s, Zydecane @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Ginger and the Rhythm and Blues Kings @ Rusty Nail

John Cessac and The Texas Outlaws @ Tammy’s

Tim Burge and The Reckoning @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Thanks for Socializing @ Thirsty’s

Sunday, April 2

Justin Martindale @ Blue Martini

Curse and the Cure @ Courville’s

Goddamn Gallows, Black Irish Texas, The Outbound Train, The Nelsons, Jacob McGreevy @ The Gig

The Cadillacs @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Street Side Jazz Band @ Luna Bar and Grill

Rod Melancon @ Neches Brewing Company

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Still Cruisin’ @ South Texas State Fair

Tom Broussard, The West Bar and Grill

Monday, April 3

Blake Sticker @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, April 4

“Greater Tuna” @ Lutcher Theater

Pug Johnson and Tyler Darby @ Madison’s

Caleb Paul @ Rush Lounge