KEEPIN’ ON ROLLING ON

Another week rolls around and I’m still here so I guess I’ll do what I’ve been doing nearly 50 years; write another column. When I started this years ago I was just trying to make a small living for a large family. Now I do it because I’m afraid if I quit I’ll just fade away. I can read my column on Wednesday and know I’m still here and still fairly sane. My day started off good. My old buddy J.B. Arrington stopped by for a visit. He always has a story. This week it was a Lannie Claybar story. Lannie, a funeral home owner, passed away many years ago but many Lannie stories remain. It takes a 90 year old like J.B. to remember the times and tell the stories. He has many more stories about characters in Orange 50 or 60 years ago. ***** We’ve gotten our garden in, not the okra; I think it’s still a little early. Well, I’ve got to get going. Come along, I promise it won’t do you no harm.

70 YEAROLD ROOKIE STRIKES OUT—AGAIN

Donald Trump never served his apprenticeship in the minors. He went straight to the big show. Playing the major league with absolutely no experience is a recipe for failure. Time has proven that he’s batting 36 percent and heading down. He has struck out way too many times in less than 70 days. So far he doesn’t have a win. He doesn’t know if he wants to play long ball or small ball. His teammates can’t advise him, they are all rookies also. The last game was to benefit the Affordable Care Act. After doing everything he could to scratch out a win, he got defeated badly by the folks in his own league. He blamed everyone but himself for the loss then finally concluded that the Freedom Caucus had shut the lights out on him and he announced “Game Over.” Trump, trying to run the government, would be like me driving for Nascar in next Sunday’s race. I probably could start the engine, steer the wheel and give it gas but at 187 miles per hour on the track I’d be a disaster. About a year ago, I told you if Trump was nominated he would wreck the Republican Party. Then I wrote if he was elected president, commander-in-chief, leader of the free world, all we would get is four years of chaos and disaster because he doesn’t have a clue how government works. He conned the American people with one falsehood after another. He promised to repeal and replace Obamacare with a cheaper, better plan. “It will be easy to do,” he said “I alone can fix it.” Well, he tried his negotiating skills, took congressmen on Air Force One, wined and dined them at his Florida resort. He didn’t close the deal. Monday he tweeted the truth, “It was a bad bill.” He’s right on that count. It was a terrible bill, really socking it to the poor and elderly. Example: Individuals between the ages of 50 and 64 would pay at least $14,000 a year for insurance but it was even far worse. The Affordable Care Act needs fixing, bringing cost down, including drugs. What Trump and the GOP were wanting to do was strip $1 trillion from the program so in the tax reform bill they could give anyone earning $2 million or more a year a tax break. As far as the 30-foot, 3,000 mile wall, that’s foolish. To Trump it’s important only because it would be his monument. The Trump wall would live like his face on a mountain for eternity. There will be other loses. He can’t take bankruptcy on this venture and screw the investors. What I look for him to do is release some of his team members and insert his son-in-law Jared Kushner in as his ace pitcher. Then he will have to decide if he’s going to play long ball or small ball. What he would prefer is to be king, and the Trump’s be the royal family, like Queen Elizabeth, who lets the Parliament run the government. She doesn’t have to know anything. If he could just do the same with congress his only job would be being king. Then it would be okay for him not to have a clue.

PASS A GOOD TIME AT THE RODAIR

I had a long visit with Jivin’ Gene last week. I’ve been friends with the guy 65 years, ate many of his Mom’s cooking. Ms. Agnes Bourgeois was an angel. She always had food prepared for any of Gene and his siblings friends who might drop in. I was a regular. Gene and I visited about a lot of things I could write an entire column about, but that’s not the purpose of which I’m writing. Gene and Ken Marvel’s band, along with many other entertainers are playing at a unique, really fun place, “The Rodair Roadhouse” next Friday and Saturday. See ad in this issue. Owner Richard Hudson is a hometown boy, the son of a real sweetheart, Dot Hudson, who lived in Waterwood and has moved to Orangfield since the death of her husband. I go back a long way with Richard’s family. His mom Dot is the sister of the late Parker “P.T” Thompson, Richard’s uncle. That connection, for me, runs deep. Richard is a fine young man. He has redone the famous Rodair with a new location, customer friendly atmosphere, great food and good entertainment. Richard invites the folks from Orange County to visit and enjoy a great outing. I plan to attend Friday. Hope to see you. Look Richard and Gene up and say hello and that you are Orange County folks.

TURNING BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

10 YEARS AGO-2007

Family and friends celebrate Odette Simar’s 97th birthday. She was born March 31, in New Iberia, LA. She married Maurice Simar when they were both 18 years old. They had one child, Marvin¸ who was born December, 1930. He and Jean gave her three grandchildren, Paul, Gina and James. Two great granddaughters Jessica and Jennifer Simar. She is called MawMaw by all of them. They were planning ahead for her 100th birthday. (Editor’s note: Odette died on March 13, 2011, just 18 days short of her 101 birthday so they did have that celebration a year earlier on her 100th. Odette was well known and loved in Orange.*****Florida repeats as NCAA basketball champions by defeating Ohio State 84 to 75.*****Orange County’s John Patterson, of the Washington Nationals, pitched the opening game Monday against the Florida Marlins, who won 9-2. John pitched 3.2 innings.*****At the Bobcat Relays, Bridge City’s Ryan Kelly won first place in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:54. Cardinal senior, Johnny Dishon set a new school record in the triple jump, flying for 45:7, breaking Peyton Nicholson’s 1998 BCHS record of 45.1. (Editor’s note: I wonder if that school record still stands? Hard to believe that was 10 years ago.)*****GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: James Herbert “Jim” Dalton, 75, of Orange, passed away Friday, March 30. He retired in 1987 from Pipefitter’s Local 195, was a member of First United Pentecostal Church in Orange and was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Odessa (Taylor) Dalton; daughter, Libby Merritt; son and daughter in law, J.W. “Jeff” and Becky Dalton; grandchildren and three great grandchildren.*****James Carlton Lummus, 57, of Orange, passed away Wednesday, March 28. Funeral services were Saturday, March 31. He was a lifelong resident of the Orange area, a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam Era, enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. Mr. Lummus is survived by his sons, Randy Todd, Donnie Dewayne and Kevin Wayne; daughter Crystal Gayle Simmons; brothers, William T. Lummus, III, Jerry Wayne Lummus, Sr. and Curtis Ray Hanson.; sisters, Barbara Evans, Louise Casas, Lavella Alvarez and Dorothy McShan.*****Velma Daphine Kay, 45, of Orange died Saturday, March 24. A funeral service was held Thursday March 29. She was a self employed house keeper. She is survived by her mother, Bernice Cantone; father, Bueford Kay; brothers, Keith Kay, Milton Kay, Vincent Kay, Tommy Kay, Clint Kay and Maxie Kay all of Orange.*****William Frederick Nipert, 89, of Orange, died on Tuesday, March 27. A memorial service was held Friday, March 30. He loved to play golf and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Nipert was preceded in death by his parents and son James C. Nipert. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Nipert, daughters, Billie Kay Rogers, Timmie Sue Page; grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; brother, James Nipert, sisters, Kathryn McDonald and Dorie Premo.*****Darold “Rick” Nelson, Jr., of Orange, passed away March 9. He was 62-years-old. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Alma Richardson; mother and father-in-law Leonard and Bonnie Richardson; daughter Kari Nelson; son Travis Nelson, U. S. Army-Iraq; sister Sheila Marler; granddaughter Kellynn E. Nelson Rick. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked as a mechanic for 15 years at PS Tire Supply and Dupuis Chevron during which he became a reserve police officer for Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He went to Lamar Police Academy and became a licensed peace officer for Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. His career in law enforcement also included Jefferson County and Pinehurst Police Department where he retired due to health issues in November of 2004. He was actively involved in CLEAT Association.

TURNING BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

40 YEARS AGO-1977

Retired nurse Doris Faircloth enters the business world, opening her ‘Red House’ & ‘Green House.’ Gifts in the ‘Red House,’ plants in the ‘Green House.’ The business is located at 520 Lee St. in Bridge City.***** Valedictorians have been announced in Bridge City. They are Cindy Adams, Craig Fisette and Kevin Haynes. Salutatorian will be Donna Becker. ***** KOGT radio station changes hands. Sabine Area Broadcasting Co. becomes KOGT INC. Edwin T. Lovelace, Jr. sold the station for $488,000, plus $80,000 for a non-competition contract. Buyers are Tolbert Foster, who holds 27.89 percent of the station, former Gov. Allen Shivers has 27.89 percent, and the rest is split among three buyers. *****Gary Johnson, Melvin Hogan and Brown Claybar elected to West Orange-Cove school district board. Merger of West Orange and Cove school districts passes. Cove High students have previously attended Bridge City High. *****Lon Hubbard will escort Michelle Harris to Dogwood Festival coronation as festival queen. Michelle, a Bridge City student, was selected by B&PW in the Miss Bridge City Pageant. ***** Richard Corder celebrates 21-years with Ed and KOGT. *****The lovely young lady in Gunn’s Studio ad this week is Kim Daniels, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cleo Hogan. *****Ace Amodeo comes up with a black eye, blaming it on a bee sting. Friends suggest it was a left hook from Jo. *****Jack and Nancy Ramsey are building a new home. She and Jack are having problems over Nancy wanting to install burnt orange, tea-sipper carpet and Jack ain’t going for it.

A FEW HAPPENINGS

Make plans to attend the Southeast Texas Hospice Mystery Dinner Theater to be held in Orange on April 3 and 4, at St. Mary Parish Hall, 6:30 p.m. Third Harmony Quartet will join in for a fun filled night. Master of Ceremonies Nolan Leblanc promises it will be a great night for a great cause. For reservations call 409-886-0622 or 800-749-3497.*****.The Wednesday Lunch Bunch dined at Robert’s last week. All of the judges were absent for some reason, even former judge Joe Parkhurst, a regular, skipped. Every week the gathering always has different folks attending than the week before. That makes it interesting. Last week, Port Director and your friendly clean and press guy, Keith Wallace brought along Chad Havens, a nice guy who has many irons in the fire and is very community service active. Shirley Zimerman had just returned from Oklahoma where she visited her mom and only grandchild. Nova Dee Strickland is back rolling after being slowed down for a while. A few years ago she wrote a historical book about the life of her late dad, Sheriff Chester Holts. Our reporter Dave Rogers was spending a lot of time with Sheriff Merritt, the conversation seemed serious. This week the Bunch dines at Novrozsky’s, next week back at Robert’s. Everyone is welcome.*****A few folks we know celebrating birthdays in the next few days. March 29: Our longtime friend, former commissioner Don Cole, turns 91 today. Don has been in rehab lately. Happy birthday Don and a speedy recovery. Also celebrating is Dean’s big brother, Al Granger, who celebrates today. Those Granger boys have more ken folks than most people I know. Rev. Leo’s widow Ivalyn Anderson celebrates a birthday today. She was the daughter of a preacher and made one out of Leo, the shoe shine boy. Celebrities joining them are gymnast Kelianne Stankus, 20 and YouTube star C.J. So Cool, 27.*****March 30: Longtime educator Terry Stuebing celebrates today. We’ve counted many of his birthdays and wish him another good one. Also celebrating are Lisa Smith, Karen Bergeron and Cliff Brookshire. Joining them are singers Celine Dion, 48 and Thomas Rhett, 26, football player Richard Sherman, 28.*****March 31 Our buddy , Christy Khorey’s youngster, Coree Guerra, as of this day is a teenager. She turns 13 and in the next five years will keep mom on edge even though Coree is really a little sweetheart. Also celebrating is Rebecca Hunter, Danny Carter and Dana Myers. Also celebrating are actors Ewan McGregor, 45, Noah Urrea, 15 and musical star King Jacob, 12.*****April 1: Celebrating today are Tracie Ray, Pam Savoy, Steve Adams and Angie Sellers. Also on this day Susan and Joe Kazmar celebrate their 41st wedding anniversary. Congrats, it just doesn’t seem possible. I knew Joe in another life before he met the love of his life, a career educator. We wish you many more. Celebrities joining them are actors Asa Butterfield, 19 and Mackenzie David, 29.*****April 2: The great gardener, Arline Dodge, celebrates today as does James “Mack” McDonald, Kellie Fontenot, Sawyer Hogan, Michael McAllister and Ed Whitrock. They are joined by actors Drew Van Acker, 30, Sophie Reynolds, 17, rapper Youg Joc, 33.*****April 3: Bridge City school teacher Aliceson Haynes celebrates a birthday today. So does Lannie Claybar, Deanna Blackmon, Linda Currie and Alan Anderson. Also celebrating are actors Eddie Murphy, 55, Amanda Bynes, 30 and model Paris Jackson, 18.*****April 4: Our longtime advertising executive, now retired, Keith Wallace’s buddy, Al DeRoche, gets closer to 90. He’s still driving so watch out for him. Happy birthday Al. Other folks celebrating are Joe Perry, Kirk Jordan, Brandie Fowler, Mike Callahan and Kathie Dormon. Joining them today are singers Austin Mahone, 20, Hayden Summerall, 11 and YouTube star Ricky Dillon, 24. This is the day in 1968 that Martin Luther King was assassinated by James Earl Ray.***** The NCAA men’s basketball championship will be played Monday, April 13. I don’t have a team left but it would be interesting to see a South Carolina vs North Carolina championship game with the South winning. They have never been this far but first they have to beat another new comer Gonzaga and the North has to get by the Ducks of Oregon.

CAJUN STORY OF THE WEEK

A LETTER FROM CUZZIN SOSTAN

Dear Simple

Jus dropping a line to catch you up on wats going on here. Tings are a little better here. Sugar Bee’s brother Clyde, went down to Baton Rouge and applied for a job wit da police department. He passed all da test but he flunked da physical. Da exam results showed dat he was allergic to donuts him.

Cuzzin, Joe Fontonot went to jail. He was making big money him, it was about a quarter of an inch too big, da FBI said. He will be in prison a longtime him.

Ed Boudreaux and his wife Agnes, moved to Baton Rouge dem. Ed got a job driving a taxi cab him. He said he picked up a Texan, wat was going to da airport. Ed said da Texan axe him wat da LSU football stadium was, den he axe how long it took to build it. Boudreaux said, “Bout five years.” Da Texan said, “We got one bigger dan dat and it took only one year to build.” Wen day pass da capital, he axe Broudreaux how long it took to build it? “Bout tree years,” Boudreaux answer. Da Texan said, “We got one in Austin dat only took six months to build.” Wen dey drove past da Mississippi bridge, da Texan axe, “How long did it take to build dat bridge?” Ed was tired of dat him, he answer, “I don’t know me, it wasn’t dere dis morning.?

Well dats about it from here. I was sorry to hear dat Neighbor Cox him, is under da weather. I hope he recovers soon. I hear Kee Kee Dupuis has retired and another Cajun, Earl Duhon, now owns da station. It was dere when I was a little kid visiting Tee Nonk in Port Arthur.

You cuz,

Sostan.

C’EST TOUT

WHY PICK A FIGHT

Several years ago I interviewed a longtime policeman at his retirement party. A couple of things standout in my mind about that interview. He said, “I’m thankful that I never had to shoot anyone.” He explained how a few times he had to draw his pistol and thought, “This is it.” He said, “Once a guy pointed a shotgun at him and he was forced to draw his gun but was able to talk the man into putting the weapon down. I got chewed out by the chief for not shooting him when he raised that old shotgun but I’m glad it worked out.” Another thing that comes to mind, because of the current situation with law enforcement and the county government, he spoke about loyalty among peace officers. He told me sometime different agencies have friction but not when duty calls. He said “Law enforcement officers always have each others back. You spit on one and you might as well have spit on all of them.” I substituted the word spit. Over the years I have found that law enforcement might not always get what they ask for but they live with that. However, taking away value they feel they have earned or has become part of their work cuts deep. They feel they have been spit on. The rest of law enforcement will stand with them. That’s why it just didn’t make sense to me that the County Judge and some commissioners brought up wanting to take Proficiency Certificates pay away from deputies. I thought it was tacky and uncalled for that the Judge would bring up the Montano case, especially since we’re not talking about the same officers. It doesn’t matter, it was the wrong thing for him to do. He, Crump and Barry are all up for reelection next year and those officers are not soon forgetting that. It’s beyond me why they would bring it up in the first place. County government employees and elected officials are like a family. Infighting has never worked. Hopefully it’s resolved.*****That’s it for me, thanks for your time and loyalty. Please read us cover to cover and trade with our family of advertisers who bring you this paper. Have a nice week. Take care and God bless.