Feature pic: Edie Hunt hides Easter eggs during a Monday practice run for “Egg My Yard!” a Relay for Life fundraiser by Bridge Point Fellowship.

By Dave Rogers

For The News

Here’s an answer for a problem you don’t think about often:

Bridge Point for Life, a team of Bridge Point Fellowship members who participate in the annual Relay For Life walk-a-thon for the American Cancer Society, will hide your children’s Easter eggs for you.

It’s called “Egg My Yard!”

For a fee of $20, a child can awake Easter morning to hunt for 40 candy-filled eggs in the family’s yard

The offer is good for homes in the Orangefield, Bridge City, West Orange-Cove, Port Neches-Groves and Nederland school districts.

“We’re always looking for ways to raise funds for Relay For Life. We tried this last year and it was really successful,” said Carrie Prouse, one of the 18-member Bridge Point for Life members.

Deadline to order the service is Sunday, April 2. To place an order, email crystal@rubberliningspecialists.com and pay through PayPal at: paypal.me/bridgepointforlife .

The 18 members divide into two-person teams and some enlist help from family members for their egg runs. They divide their delivery zones geographically.

Prouse said the goal is to hide the eggs around dusk on Saturday, April 15.

“We had a lot of fun last year, and we’re hoping for even more this time,” she said.