WILL BE HELD APRIL 21-23, 2017

AT THE MAURICEVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER

LOCATION: HWY 62 AND COHENOUR ROAD, MAURICEVILLE, TX

APRIL 21 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm

APRIL 22 10:00 am – 12:00 midnight

APRIL 23 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

About The Record Newspapers