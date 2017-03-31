Little Cypress Intermediate would like to invite families in Orange County with special needs children to visit Stay and Play on Saturday, April 22, from 9 to 11 a.m., or if it’s raining in the morning, they will try again from 2 to 4 p.m. the same day. Look on the LCI Facebook page at http://bit.ly/2nDAr9u or their webpage at http://bit.ly/2nDA8LK if there are questions concerning a rainout. Others in the community are also welcome to attend to see what has been accomplished through generous donations from individuals, organizations and businesses.

Stay and Play is a playground, developed through grants and donations, that has been designed for children with special needs, but is enjoyed by all children regardless of their abilities. The equipment that was selected is ideal for those that have physical, neurological and intellectual challenges that might make it difficult to play elsewhere. During school hours, general education students also visit their life skill friends for Stay and Play time.

This special play area was developed to allow students, through sensory play, to discover their world and how to be successful in it. Not only does a playground engage the core senses, it also allows for development of other sensory skills that are essential to healthy development.

According to LCI nurse Kelly Meadows, there will be other days throughout the year when Stay and Play is open for all children in Orange County.

Attached Photos

Stay and Play Before – All LCI students play in the designated area following groundbreaking

Stay & Play after phase two and special surfacing and equipment are installed.