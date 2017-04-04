Branching out in Faith…Disciples Growing Disciples presents a Service of Shadows on Thursday, April 13th at 7:30pm in the Slade Memorial Chapel on Elm St. between 5th and 6th streets. There will be three Flowering Cross services on Easter Sunday, April 16th,at 8am, 9am, and 11am. Bring a cut flower to add to the cross. Breakfast is provided by the United Methodist Men from 9:00am-11:00am. Please visit our website at www.fumcorange.org or call the church office at 409-886-7466 for more information on the times and locations for all our activities. We welcome all guests at all activities.

