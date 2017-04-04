Community Christian School’s kindergarten through 12th grade students had the joy of participating in Super Fun Science Day. Volunteers from around our community came and gave of their time to enrich CCS’s students in various scientific experiments, activities, demonstrations, and speeches. The volunteers who participated were SubZero, Science Superstars of the Beaumont Children’s Museum, T.A.M.E. (Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering), Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension, Tiger Rock, CCS’s own Physics teacher: Corey Oldbury and middle school & high school science teacher: Ashley Kelly, and the Orange Fire Department. Thank you, volunteers, for making Super Fun Science Day a huge success!

