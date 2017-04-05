“Art in the Park”, this is for April 8th. Tees will sell for $20 for adults and $15 for youths….we will also be selling brick and have naming opportunities for the Train Depot Museum.

Pictured left to right: Jack Smith, Summer Zimmerman, and Rose Simar

The Friends of the Orange Depot will be selling commemorative T-shirts that helps fund renovations of the historic site during Art in the Park on April 8. The event will be held at Stark Park at 711 West Green Ave. in Orange. Also to be found at their booth will be memorial bricks that will be used on the walkways of the Orange Depot. The commemorative T-shirts are $20 for adults and youth sizes are $15. Above: Jack Smith, Summer Zimmerman and Rose Simar show-off their train depot tees.