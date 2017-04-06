On March 30th, Bridge City Middle School hosted the Girls District Track Meet. This district meet determined the overall standing of each individual participant as well as school ranking.

Bridge City Middle School 7th grade girls had an outstanding track season. The team ended the year claiming the district championship title with 223 points.

The following are district places held by BCMS 7th Grade Girls Track Team:

Pole Vault

3rd place (tie) – Boswell and Clark

5th place – Pickard

Shot Put

2nd place – Varnon

5th place – Gaspard

Discus

3rd place – Varnon

5th place – Bower

High Jump

1st place – Carpenter

2nd place – Fountain

5th place – Silva

Triple Jump

1st place – Carpenter

2nd place – Ryder

3rd place – Brown

Long Jump

1st place – Ryder

2nd place – Richter

3rd place – Fountain

2400 Run

3rd place – Dosch

5th place – Boudreaux

400M Relay

1st place – Carpenter, Fountain, Richter, Ryder

800 Run

4th place – Dupuis

6th place – Jeffrey

110M Hurdles

1st place – Carpenter

100 Dash

2nd place – Ryder

800M Relay

1st place – Ryder, Richter, Dosch, Carpenter

400 Dash

4th place – Oceguera

6th place – Fountain

300M Hurdles

1st place – Dosch

3rd place – Wooley

200 M Dash

1st place – Richter

3rd place – Silva

1600 Run

4th place – Norris

5th place – Hoffman

1600 M Relay

3rd place – Silva, Jeffrey, Oceguera, Wooley

Picture Attached

Top Row (left to right): Briana Zuniga, Evelyn Lecea, Hannah Murchison, Hannah Varnon, Kendyl Thomas, Bridget Brown, Tatum Fountain

Second Row (left to right): Coach Wiegreffe, Harlee Tupper, Hillary Brown, Leah Jeffrey, Jaquelin Sandino, Kember Ess, Caryss Carpenter, Coach Peveto

Third Row (left to right): Mallory Silva, Reesie Ryder, Kaylyn Dosch, Lauren Richter, Kathryn Wooley, Cameron Ocegeura, Emma Gaspard

Bottom Row (left to right): Estrella Lobotas, Kyndall Boudreaux, Marilyn Clark, Hanna Malagarie, Kinley Dupuis, Hallie Boswell, Mattie Hoffman, Kennedy Pickard,

Seated (left to right): Jacy Norris and Iris Lobotas