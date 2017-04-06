Bridge City 7th Grade Girls Track
On March 30th, Bridge City Middle School hosted the Girls District Track Meet. This district meet determined the overall standing of each individual participant as well as school ranking.
Bridge City Middle School 7th grade girls had an outstanding track season. The team ended the year claiming the district championship title with 223 points.
The following are district places held by BCMS 7th Grade Girls Track Team:
Pole Vault
3rd place (tie) – Boswell and Clark
5th place – Pickard
Shot Put
2nd place – Varnon
5th place – Gaspard
Discus
3rd place – Varnon
5th place – Bower
High Jump
1st place – Carpenter
2nd place – Fountain
5th place – Silva
Triple Jump
1st place – Carpenter
2nd place – Ryder
3rd place – Brown
Long Jump
1st place – Ryder
2nd place – Richter
3rd place – Fountain
2400 Run
3rd place – Dosch
5th place – Boudreaux
400M Relay
1st place – Carpenter, Fountain, Richter, Ryder
800 Run
4th place – Dupuis
6th place – Jeffrey
110M Hurdles
1st place – Carpenter
100 Dash
2nd place – Ryder
800M Relay
1st place – Ryder, Richter, Dosch, Carpenter
400 Dash
4th place – Oceguera
6th place – Fountain
300M Hurdles
1st place – Dosch
3rd place – Wooley
200 M Dash
1st place – Richter
3rd place – Silva
1600 Run
4th place – Norris
5th place – Hoffman
1600 M Relay
3rd place – Silva, Jeffrey, Oceguera, Wooley
Picture Attached
Top Row (left to right): Briana Zuniga, Evelyn Lecea, Hannah Murchison, Hannah Varnon, Kendyl Thomas, Bridget Brown, Tatum Fountain
Second Row (left to right): Coach Wiegreffe, Harlee Tupper, Hillary Brown, Leah Jeffrey, Jaquelin Sandino, Kember Ess, Caryss Carpenter, Coach Peveto
Third Row (left to right): Mallory Silva, Reesie Ryder, Kaylyn Dosch, Lauren Richter, Kathryn Wooley, Cameron Ocegeura, Emma Gaspard
Bottom Row (left to right): Estrella Lobotas, Kyndall Boudreaux, Marilyn Clark, Hanna Malagarie, Kinley Dupuis, Hallie Boswell, Mattie Hoffman, Kennedy Pickard,
Seated (left to right): Jacy Norris and Iris Lobotas