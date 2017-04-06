Bridge City Middle School hosted the Girls District Track Meet on Thursday, March 30th. This district meet determined the overall standing of each individual participant as well as school ranking.

Bridge City Middle School 8th grade girls had an amazing track season. They battled against some heavy competition and came out ahead claiming the district championship title. The 8th grade girls title carried a total of 255 points. Below is the individual place ranking for each event:

Pole Vault

5th – Mirabella

4th – Green

3rd – Moreau

Shot Put

5th- Daniels

4th – Cutchins

3rd- Cooper

Discus

6th – Honeycutt

2nd – Daniels

High Jump

1st – Huff

Triple Jump

5th – Smith

4th – Champange

3rd – Cooper

Long Jump

6th – Smith

2nd – Smith

1st – Cunningham

2400 M Run

2nd – Myers

1st – Smith

400 M Relay

1st Place

800 M Run

5th – Fredeck

110 M Hurdles

6th – Green

5th- Champagne

1st – Moreau

100 M Dash

5th – Moore

2nd – Huff

1st – Smith

800 M Relay

2nd Place

400 M Dash

6th – Hamilton

2nd – Myers

1st – Smith

300 M Hurdles

3rd – Green

2nd – Champagne

1st – Moreau

200 M Dash

4th- Huff

3rd – Smith

1st – Cunningham

1600 M Run

1st – Dunigan

1600 M Relay

1st Place

PICTURE ATTACHED:

TOP ROW (L to R) Coach Haynes, Jackie Chavez, Austyn Daniels, Kaylea Smith, Ruth Hamilton, Adrienne Cunningham,Chloe Huff, Madison Ware, Coach Kolander

3rd ROW (L to R) Ashlyn Dunigan, LaRae Mirabella, Shay Fredeck, Whitleigh Moreau, Daisy Cutchins, Evvy Champagne

2nd ROW (L to R) Gabby Honeycutt, Destiny Block, Waverlee Cooper, Courtney Ball, Kyler Myers

FRONT ROW (L to R) Cadence Underwood, Kaylen Smith, Madison Bonin, Aubree Moore, Joanna Garc