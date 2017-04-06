Bridge City 8th Grade Track
Bridge City Middle School hosted the Girls District Track Meet on Thursday, March 30th. This district meet determined the overall standing of each individual participant as well as school ranking.
Bridge City Middle School 8th grade girls had an amazing track season. They battled against some heavy competition and came out ahead claiming the district championship title. The 8th grade girls title carried a total of 255 points. Below is the individual place ranking for each event:
Pole Vault
5th – Mirabella
4th – Green
3rd – Moreau
Shot Put
5th- Daniels
4th – Cutchins
3rd- Cooper
Discus
6th – Honeycutt
2nd – Daniels
High Jump
1st – Huff
Triple Jump
5th – Smith
4th – Champange
3rd – Cooper
Long Jump
6th – Smith
2nd – Smith
1st – Cunningham
2400 M Run
2nd – Myers
1st – Smith
400 M Relay
1st Place
800 M Run
5th – Fredeck
110 M Hurdles
6th – Green
5th- Champagne
1st – Moreau
100 M Dash
5th – Moore
2nd – Huff
1st – Smith
800 M Relay
2nd Place
400 M Dash
6th – Hamilton
2nd – Myers
1st – Smith
300 M Hurdles
3rd – Green
2nd – Champagne
1st – Moreau
200 M Dash
4th- Huff
3rd – Smith
1st – Cunningham
1600 M Run
1st – Dunigan
1600 M Relay
1st Place
PICTURE ATTACHED:
TOP ROW (L to R) Coach Haynes, Jackie Chavez, Austyn Daniels, Kaylea Smith, Ruth Hamilton, Adrienne Cunningham,Chloe Huff, Madison Ware, Coach Kolander
3rd ROW (L to R) Ashlyn Dunigan, LaRae Mirabella, Shay Fredeck, Whitleigh Moreau, Daisy Cutchins, Evvy Champagne
2nd ROW (L to R) Gabby Honeycutt, Destiny Block, Waverlee Cooper, Courtney Ball, Kyler Myers
FRONT ROW (L to R) Cadence Underwood, Kaylen Smith, Madison Bonin, Aubree Moore, Joanna Garc