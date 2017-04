West Orange-Stark High School Class of 1987 announces their 30 year reunion! If you were part of WOS Class of 1987, please join us Friday, July 28, 2017 and Saturday, July 29, 2017. Registration is $125 for classmate plus one or $75 for classmate only. For events details and payment information, visit us on Facebook: WOS Class of 87. Let us know if you are coming on Facebook Event Page: WOS Class of 1987 30th Reunion. If you do not have Facebook or have any questions about the reunion, please email WOSClassof1987@gmail.com.

