The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Girls Soccer Team will leave the high school parking lot at 6:00 a.m. Friday morning to travel to College Station to play against Bay City at 1:00 p.m. in the Regional Semifinals. The winners of the semi-final rounds will play on Saturday. Teams qualifying for the finals will play on Saturday, April 8, at 10:00 a.m.

About The Record Newspapers