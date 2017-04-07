Jewell Marie Hill Borell, 85, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on April 5, 2017, at Pinehurst Nursing and Rehab in Orange.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 10, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Doug Shows and Darrel Segura. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Crowley, Louisiana, on March 31, 1932, Jewell was the daughter of Samuel and Florence Robideaux.

She worked as a secretary for Gulf Oil for 10 years and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Jewell was a member of a bowling league for several years and enjoyed fishing, doing yard work, and spending time outdoors. She was married to Mr. Roy E. Hill, Jr. for 54 wonderful years and after his passing she spent 3 happy years married to Mr. Gerald Borell. Jewell was a very devoted wife and mother and will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy E. Hill; second husband, Gerald Borell; and her son, Michael Hill.

She is survived by grandchildren, Justin Hill and wife Jill, Andrew Hill and fiancée Candice Halliburton; and Katy Hill Reid and husband Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Caden, Addison, and Rylee Hill and Avery and McKenzie Halliburton; daughter-in-law, Joanne Hill Hodges; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Andy Hill, Justin Hill, Marty Hodges, Wayne McCamey, Jeremy Reid, and Darrel Segura.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association at P.O. Box 15186 Austin, TX 78761 or to First Baptist Church in Bridge City at 200 W. Round Bunch Rd, Bridge City, TX 77611.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Pinehurst Nursing and Rehab and to Southeast Texas Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they exhibited while taking care of Mrs. Borell.