Who wants their Easter pictures with real live bunnies? I am doing a photo shoot Today at Peveto’s Feed Store, located at 17729 Hwy 62 S. Orange, TX. Pictures will be from 9 AM to 2 PM. If you are interested the prices are: for: 4×6 $10, 5×7 $15, and 8×10 $20. Prints will be available within 2 days. Text Stephanie at 409-553-1618

