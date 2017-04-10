Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Olivia Newton-John delivered a sensational performance this past Friday night (April 7, 2017)) inside the Grand Event Center of the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La. in front of a capacity crowd. The show featured a variety of music from her pop career, such as “Magic,” “Physical,” and “Make a Move on Me,” as well as country tracks “Please Mr. Please,” “Jolene,” and “Let Me Be There,” and, of course, classics from the hit movie “Grease” such as “You’re the One That I Want,” “Hopelessly Devoted,” and crowd sing-along “Summer Nights.”