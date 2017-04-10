Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd returned to Southwest Louisiana this past Saturday night (April 8, 2017) and delivered a rousing 90-minute rock show in front of a sold-out crowd at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La. The band’s set including classic tunes such as “What’s Your Name?” “Gimme Three Steps,” “That Smell,” “Saturday Night Special,” “Simple Man,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” and “Freebird.” Upcoming shows at the Golden Nugget include Southeast Texas-native Mark Chesnutt on Friday, April 14; the Little River Band on Friday, April 21; and rock icons Boston on Saturday, April 22.