On Thursday, Jonathan Davis, Marine Biologist for Texas Parks and Wildlife, talked to juniors and seniors in the classroom of one of his past Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School instructors, Woody CoxDavis talked about the Gulf of Mexico, Sabine Lake fish, sharks, his career, travels and research. He also talked about sitting in the same chairs that they sit in and what it took to make his dream a reality.His research on sharks while working on a doctorate at the University of New Orleans, led to him being featured in Discovery Channel’s Shark Week a few years ago. While working on his degrees, he has literally studied sea life, especially sharks, at points all over the world.Jonathan and the interesting critters he encounters can be followed on Twitter @TexasSharks_JD.

About The Record Newspapers