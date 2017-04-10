The William Diamond Daughters of the American Revolution program for April 17, 2017 will be a Citizenship Awards Ceremony. We will be presenting Good Citizenship Certificates to a student from each of the Orange County high schools. These students were chosen for their contribution to their community and for displaying good citizenship. After the presentation of certificates refreshments will be served. The meeting will be held at 10am, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1155 West Round Bunch Road, Bridge City, TX. The Daughters of the American Revolution is a volunteer women’s organization that promotes Patriotism, Education and Historical Preservation. Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal decent from a Patriot is eligible for membership. If you are interested and need assistance contact 409-719-6478.

About The Record Newspapers