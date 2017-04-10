Bridge City High School competed at the UIL Regional Academic Meet in Huntsville at Sam Houston State University on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, 2017. The following are the results from this contest: in Calculator Applications, Brandon Curl placed 1st and Jacob Cunningham placed 2nd. The Calculator Applications team of Brandon Curl, Jacob Cunningham, Zach Dionne, and Kendall Gibson took 1st place team. The sponsor for Calculator Applications is Jobie Hill.In Literary Criticism, Tabitha Blakeney placed 4th and Bree Cloud placed 6th. The Literary Criticism team of Tabitha Blakeney, Bree Cloud, and Alexys Erwin took 2nd place team. The sponsor for Literary Criticism is Emily Kosh.In Ready Writing, Fabian Rodriguez took 6th place. The sponsor for Ready Writing is Diane Grooters.In Spelling, Kevin Fontenot took 3rd place. The sponsor for Spelling is Kathie Dorman.In Current Events, Brianna Cross took 5th place. In Persuasive Speaking, Ruby Sanders took 6th place. The sponsor for these events is Shannon King In LD Debate, Ruby Sanders took 4th place. In Social Studies, Dane Piper took 6th place. The sponsor for these events is Don Miller.All students placing 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and any first place teams will be advancing to the UIL State Academic Meet on Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, 2017 at the University of Texas in Austin.

