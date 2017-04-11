The “Drawn West” juried student art exhibition is now on display at the Stark Museum of Art. Our Bridge City Middle School students make up 25 of the 41 middle school featured artists. Their artwork will be hanging in the museum throughout this summer until September 9th. The Stark Museum held their awards reception last Wednesday. At the awards ceremony Sam Kulovitz and Carter Lapeyrolerie were honored with the highest awards by being named Director’s Choice Recipients and they also received merit awards. Tuyen Le, Ava Hersey, and Cameron Oceguera were also awarded merit awards. Congratulations to all of these featured artists!

About The Record Newspapers