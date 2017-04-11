The City of Orange will be hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt. This event will be held on Friday, April 14 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at the Riverfront Pavilion. There will be no charge to participate in this event. The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 A.M. sharp and will include three age categories, 0 – 3, 4 – 6, and 7 – 8. There will be additional children’s activities such as a petting zoo, pictures with the Easter Bunny, balloons, and much more! For additional information please contact the City of Orange Parks Department, at 409.883.1083.

