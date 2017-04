The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the mayhaw trees at the chamber are full of ripening berries. They will continue to ripen for the next few weeks. The Chamber invites the community to help themselves to the ripe berries while they last. The trees are located next to the BC Chamber at 150 W. Roundbunch Rd., Bridge City, TX. For more information, call 409-735-5671.

About The Record Newspapers