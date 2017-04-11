Bridge City, Texas, April 11, 2017 – The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the April Student of the Month for Orangefield High School is Logan Blackmon. Logan was presented his certificate and gift bag by Chamber Ambassador and owner of Whitetail Construction Services, Michael Hanneman at the April 11th coffee hosted by Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City. He received gift certificates and gifts from: Anytime Fitness Bridge City, The Classy Peacock, COS Printing, Bridge City Walmart, Wellspring Credit Union, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Bridge City Bank, Sabine River Ford, Sabine Federal Credit Union, MCT Credit Union, Complete Staffing, and Neches Federal Credit Union.

Logan is the son of Billy and Deana Blackmon. He has a GPA of 4.63 and is ranked 7 of 115. Logan’s awards and honors include:

· Class Officer – 2016-2017

· National Honor Society

· Highest Honor Award 2013-2016

· OHS “Big O” Awards – Geometry, English 3, Spanish, and Algebra 2

Logan’s clubs and organizations include:

OHS Golf Team

OHS Varsity Track

Spanish Club – Class representative 2017

AP Calculus

AP Chemistry 2

AP US History

Dual Credit History

In community service, Logan has volunteered at Winfree Baptist Church, Liberty Baptist Church, the National Honor Society and the Ministerial Alliance and helped refurbish the Ministerial Alliance.

Candi Patterson, Counselor, said, “Logan is a very wholesome, well-mannered young man. He has a wonderful set of personal values and deep humility. He is also talented academically. He will excel in any field of study because he has the ability to focus and to take his work seriously. Logan also has good self-discipline and works well in a team. He is respected by staff and peers alike. He has a “never give up” spirit. He continually challenges himself in his choice of courses each year as well as in other school activities.”

Mrs. Jenkins, AP Chemistry Teacher, said, “Over the past few years, it has been my pleasure to witness Logan transform into a respectful, responsible young man. Logan sets goals for himself and follows through until completion. I respect is intelligence and tenacity.”

After graduation, Logan plans to attend college in the fall at Texas A & M University and will pursue a degree in biology. After receiving his bachelor’s, he plans to attend medical school to become a pediatric orthopedic surgeon.

Pictured left to right: Michael Hanneman, Billy Blackmon, Deanna Blackmon, Superintendent Dr. Stephen Patterson, Logan Blackmon, Principal Zach Quinn, Counselor Candi Patterson.