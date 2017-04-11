Representative Brian Babin will visit Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Wednesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. to talk to the LCM students involved in the “Capitol Hill Challenge” (CHC). This program matches members of Congress with students, teachers, and schools competing in The Stock Market Game™ (SMG) in their respective district or state. Student teams manage a hypothetical $100,000 online portfolio and invest in real stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. The game is a program of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIGMA) Foundation.

The top 10 CHC teams will win a trip to Washington, D.C. to meet their Member of Congress and be recognized at an awards reception on Capitol Hill. During their visit, students and teachers will meet with business, government, and education leaders to learn about fiscal policy making, the role of the capital markets, and global economic trends. The winners will also have the opportunity to tour financial landmarks and national monuments.

We would like to invite you to cover Rep. Babin’s visit with our students. Please contact the LCMHS office at 886-5821 if you plan to have someone attend.