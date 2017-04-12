West Orange – Cove CISD will hold a Job Fair on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the WOCCISD Educational Service Center located at 902 W. Park Avenue in Orange.Registration and interview scheduling can be completed through the WOCCISD website: www.woccisd.net. Applicants are also encouraged to complete the WOCCISD job application on-line.Questions can be directed to the WOCCISD Human Resources Department at 409-882-5610.A separate event for individuals interesting in substitute positions will be held at a later date.

