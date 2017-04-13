St. Mary Catholic School students took up a collection of Change for Children sponsored by the Garth House. Students were asked to donate pennies or change. One third grade student was especially generous. Paige McKee had a birthday during the collection drive. For her party she asked for change instead of gifts. Paige received and donated almost $150. As a result, her class earned a “Free Dress Day”. We are especially proud of Paige’s heartfelt, selfless generosity.

Representatives of the Garth House came to the school to accept the donation check and present the school with a certificate of appreciation.

Pictured (left to right) are Heather Wilkinson of the Garth House who is also a parent of a student, Paige McKee, Garth Executive Director Marion Tanner, and Amanda Ehrensberger our Third Grade Teacher.