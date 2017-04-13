During Easter, we should remember that Jesus suffered and died on the Cross for all of us. Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students at St. Mary Catholic School reenacted the last days Jesus had on this earth “The Stations of the Cross”.

The first picture (left to right) is soldier Mark Pesek nailing Jesus (Zack Keszeg) to the Cross with the help of soldier (Tiger Carpenter).

The second picture (left to right) is criminal (Ethan Smith) hanging on his cross while Jesus (Zack Keszeg) is lying dead in the arms of his Mother Mary (Olivia Grant) while soldiers (Tiger Carpenter & Mark Pesek) and the other criminal (Derian Jones) as well as the followers of Jesus look on.