Orangefield High School competed in the Region 3-4A UIL Academic meet on Saturday, April 8, 2017, hosted by Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. The following students brought home a medal: Whitney Flanigan-6th Place News Writing; Kayla Boyett-1st Place Accounting; Cade Prejean-2nd Place Computer Applications; Drew Worthy-3rd Place Computer Applications; and Madison Taylor-5th Place Computer Applications. Kayla, Cade, and Drew will move on to the State Level competition to be held at The University of Texas in Austin on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. The News Writing and Accounting students are coached by Rachel Taylor. The Computer Applications students are coached by Misty Bellard.

