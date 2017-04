The Orangefield girls golf team finished in 2nd place at the district tournament held at Sunset Grove golf course. The 2nd place finish advances the girls to the Regional Tournament held at Ravens Nest golf course in Huntsville on April 24th and 25th. Team members are Senior Brooklyn Goldsmith, Freshman Peyton Bebee, Senior Anna Van Pelt, and Soph Jayme Deutsch.

