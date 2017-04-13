The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated the Hamshire Fannett Lady Horns tonight 19-7.

Kaylee Ancelot got the win on the mound going 6 innings giving up 4 earned runs on 6 hits, with 3 strikeouts.

Top Hitters:

Kristin Broussard was 3 for 3 with a double, 2 walks, 4 runs scored, 2 RBIs and 2 stolen bases.

Karlye Bramblett was 2 for 4 with a walk, 2 RBIs and a run scored.

Kaylee Ancelot was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, 2 runs scored and 4 RBIs.

Autumn Frost was 3 for 5 with a stolen base and an RBI.

Devany Crain was 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Kinley Gipson was 2 for 3 with 2 walks, 3 runs scored and an RBI.

The Lady Bobcats improve to 13-10 on the year and 4-3 in district play.